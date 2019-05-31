Sun shines on Yamba Cove complex

Newly installed solar panels on top of the Cove Apartments in Yamba.

THERE'S not too many places that capture more sunlight than the Cove at Yamba.

The complex grabs the coast's first rays, and now they're being put to even better use thanks to an investment by its owners.

With solar company Freedom Energy of Byron Bay, the Cove Yamba apartments have installed 40kw of solar panels.

This is to reduce the environment impact of power being used in common property areas such as lifts, pool spa and lighting.

However, it will also have a great impact on the owners bottom line, with initial indications the investment will be repaid in just three years.

"Initial data indicates it is currently returning more solar power into the grid than is being received from the electricity supplier,” managing agent Jordan Duckett said.

Mr Duckett said the owners were proud of having a green strategy for the unit complex over the next five years.

"We'd like the complex to be as self sustainable as possible,” he said. The owners are considering further investments in solar technology to extend its benefits to the units as well.

Mr Duckett said that with the cost of living, and the cost of maintaining the units going up each year, as well as the environmental benefits, any economic benefits were a boon for both investors and residents.