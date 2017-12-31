Menu
Sun, surf, spike at Minnie

GOOD SAVE: One beach volleyball player dives to try and save the ball hit astray by one of his team members.
GOOD SAVE: One beach volleyball player dives to try and save the ball hit astray by one of his team members. Caitlan Charles
by Caitlan Charles

LINDY Muldoon has been coming to Minnie Water since she was 14 with a group of friends, and now they are all adults with their own children, they have continued the tradition.

Since the Minnie Water Wooli SLSC Beach Volleyball competition kicked off, the friends have been entering teams, and this year, they entered 3 teams.

"There are four families, and of those families, four of us are school friends,” Ms Muldoon said.

"We've been coming to the same house (the whole time), but this is actually our last year because it's about to be sold.”

Ms Muldoon said they love Minnie Water because they don't have to worry about where their kids are.

"They can go places and we don't have to worry because we know all the people who come at the same time, they know our kids, we know their kids and it's just a beautiful family aspect,” she said.

"We've got three teams in the competition this year... the kids, the medium-sized kids and then the old kids, and we will be back next year.

"It's a really beautiful place to come.”

