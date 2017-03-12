SUNDAY SAY: Biofuel renewables

RENEWABLE energy is the solution to preventing run-away climate change, and for most of us "renewable” means clean energy produced from solar, wind, tides, waves etc.

Not surprisingly some, such as the troubled wood-chip industry, have jumped on the 'renewables' bandwagon, rightly identifying timber as a renewable energy source. However, even though most thinking individuals would recognise the intent of changing to renewable energy is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, governments around the world have been surprisingly supportive of biofuels which clearly produce CO2 emissions.

In Europe, biofuels currently account for around 65% of all renewable electricity, usually generated from burning wood pellets, and governments there appear to have been persuaded by the 'thimble and pea' argument that emissions from burning the wood are offset by the carbon absorbed by regenerating forests. So, as well as supporting wood-fired electricity generation, they actually provide financial incentives to sweeten the deal.

In the USA, where wood-fired power stations have operated for decades, it has been established that emissions from those plants are highly toxic, and the greenhouse gases emitted are, at best, on par with coal.

Now, recently released data by the Policy Research Institute, at Chatham House, London, confirms those earlier US reports, concluding that overall "burning wood for energy is much worse in climate terms than burning gas or even coal”, but loopholes in the European emissions accounting method, allows the damage done to the environment to remain hidden.

That accounting problem stems from the United Nations climate rules whereby emissions from trees are only counted when they are harvested. However, a number of countries including the US, Canada and Russia do not use this method so, as the Institute explains, when their wood pellets are exported and burned in Europe, the carbon simply goes "missing".

The other fallacy peddled by supporters of biofuels is that it comes from "waste” timber. However, while some mill waste is used, the vast majority of the world's wood pellets come directly from clear-felled forests, not all of which are replanted.

This latest research is a wake-up call that should not be ignored.

- John Edwards, Clarence Valley Conservation Coalition