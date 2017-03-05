SUNDAY SAY: Sometimes the "Pea Sea” gets it wrong

IT'S A tricky thing being right all the time!

You've met them I'm sure - those people who can never admit they they are wrong. But this tiresome problem now afflicts the technological world. With monumental progress in computing power now resident in our living room, study or office, we can now bedazzle others by displaying stunning expertise on any subject imaginable - simply because we have a close friend called Wikipedia. This friend is never far away and is primed and ready to regale us with the information we need in an instant - providing our computer is turned on or our mobile phone charged and at hand.

However, like the human example above, there's a flaw in our device's credentials. As this simple poem makes clear:

Eye halve a spelling checker;

It came with my pea sea.

It plainly marks four my revue,

Miss steaks eye kin knot sea.

Eye strike a key and type a word,

And weight four it two say

Weather eye am wrong oar write;

It shows me strait a weigh.

As soon as a mist ache is maid,

It nose bee fore two long;

And eye can put the error write;

It's rare lea ever wrong.

Eye have run this poem threw it;

I am shore your pleased two no,

Its letter perfect awl the weigh;

My spell checker tolled me sew!

Yes, the electronic genius maintained that this little poem is perfect. It's 'miss steak' free! But I just counted 42 errors - because the computer can never interpret the context or determine the right word to use in a given setting. As long as that word is spelled correctly, its happy.

I learned recently that schools don't place a lot of emphasis any more on correct spelling. And I find that disturbing and very sad. This attitude is nothing short of literary anarchy.

And sadly, the strong Christian foundation upon which many nations in the world have developed their spiritual and moral ethos is also being eroded and compromised - with few prepared to question it. Instead, most people seem to be prepared to embrace anything that seems right to them - with precious little thought given to holding it up to the light and applying the checks and balances needed against the norms and traditions that have made us great!

Is this really good enough? Will this 'anything goes' kind of attitude to life, love and spiritual beliefs lead to a better world? Will it benefit our children and grandchildren?