28°
News

SUNDAY SAY: Sometimes the "Pea Sea” gets it wrong

SPIRITUAL MATTERS With the Rev Chris Sparks | 5th Mar 2017 4:00 AM
SCW040311POEM A dictionary is a handy tool for writer's block.
SCW040311POEM A dictionary is a handy tool for writer's block. contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S A tricky thing being right all the time!

You've met them I'm sure - those people who can never admit they they are wrong. But this tiresome problem now afflicts the technological world. With monumental progress in computing power now resident in our living room, study or office, we can now bedazzle others by displaying stunning expertise on any subject imaginable - simply because we have a close friend called Wikipedia. This friend is never far away and is primed and ready to regale us with the information we need in an instant - providing our computer is turned on or our mobile phone charged and at hand.

However, like the human example above, there's a flaw in our device's credentials. As this simple poem makes clear:

Eye halve a spelling checker;

It came with my pea sea.

It plainly marks four my revue,

Miss steaks eye kin knot sea.

Eye strike a key and type a word,

And weight four it two say

Weather eye am wrong oar write;

It shows me strait a weigh.

As soon as a mist ache is maid,

It nose bee fore two long;

And eye can put the error write;

It's rare lea ever wrong.

Eye have run this poem threw it;

I am shore your pleased two no,

Its letter perfect awl the weigh;

My spell checker tolled me sew!

Yes, the electronic genius maintained that this little poem is perfect. It's 'miss steak' free! But I just counted 42 errors - because the computer can never interpret the context or determine the right word to use in a given setting. As long as that word is spelled correctly, its happy.

I learned recently that schools don't place a lot of emphasis any more on correct spelling. And I find that disturbing and very sad. This attitude is nothing short of literary anarchy.

And sadly, the strong Christian foundation upon which many nations in the world have developed their spiritual and moral ethos is also being eroded and compromised - with few prepared to question it. Instead, most people seem to be prepared to embrace anything that seems right to them - with precious little thought given to holding it up to the light and applying the checks and balances needed against the norms and traditions that have made us great!

Is this really good enough? Will this 'anything goes' kind of attitude to life, love and spiritual beliefs lead to a better world? Will it benefit our children and grandchildren?

Grafton Daily Examiner
The fight to save our Tasmanian Devils

The fight to save our Tasmanian Devils

Tasmanian Devils face extinction because of highly contagious tumour

VALLEY ROUND-UP: Community news for this week

THANKS: Helen McCarthy from Maclean View Club thanks guest speaker Jo Dunn

All that's happening for our groups this week

SUNDAY SAY: Sometimes the "Pea Sea” gets it wrong

SCW040311POEM A dictionary is a handy tool for writer's block.

The computer is not always right

STORM WARNING: BOM predicts severe storm tonight

WARNING: The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe storm warning for heavy rain ttonight.

Heavy rainfall predicted to hit Clarence Valley tonight

Local Partners

VALLEY ROUND-UP: Community news for this week

Catch up on the latest happenings and events from the community groups around the Clarence Valley

WANTED: Commonwealth Games volunteers

Would you like to volunteer for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018.

Want to be involved in the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018?

Mythical and prehistoric creatures take over Valley parks

GET EXCITED: Oscar, 9, and Lachlan Passmore, 7, see Grafton's Westward Park through new eyes with the help of virtual game Magical Parks.

Virtual game offered for free during Parks Week

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

Rock out with the quiz whizzes coming to Grafton

RockWiz host Julia Zemiro and Brian Nankervis. The stars of the popular SBS quiz show will perform live on stage at Grafton's Saraton Theatre in June.

Saraton Theatre scores another entertainment coup

What's on the small screen this week

MKR's instant restaurants wrap up and an NCIS favourite returns to our screens in a new legal drama.

Adele's biggest fan smashes song challenge

Adele will perform on Saturday and Sunday at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Mum listens to Adele song 1432 times in five days

The show set to save the day for one home owner at a time

Charlie Albone, Andrew Winter and Shaynna Blaze return for season 10 of Selling Houses Australia.

Many hands made light work in the return of Selling Houses Australia

How Arnie became mates with Ipswich lad made good

LOUD AND PROUD: Former Ipswich resident Glenn Twiddle with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Naomi Rogers-Twyford at Arnie's home at Santa Monica.

Former Bundamba High student Glenn Twiddle brings Arnie Down Under

Yvonne Sampson joins the big league in new footy channel

Yvonne Sampson in Mackay

"There is nothing like rugby league."

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

Rock out with the quiz whizzes coming to Grafton

RockWiz host Julia Zemiro and Brian Nankervis. The stars of the popular SBS quiz show will perform live on stage at Grafton's Saraton Theatre in June.

Saraton Theatre scores another entertainment coup

A THREE IRON FROM THE GOLF CLUB, VIEWS TO SAVOUR - AND SO MUCH MORE ...

395 BENT STREET, South Grafton 2460

House 4 1 1 $315,000

OFFERING views to the Gibraltar Range at the front and undeveloped rural land to the rear - this stylish 4 bedroom home is a rare find with an attractive price...

SOLD! By Fiona Beamer At Auction! - Clarence Riverfront Farm

1775 Pacific Highway, Ulmarra 2462

Rural 0 0 Auction

Mid-sized acreages located on the river are a rare find in our region, particularly ones which have a full spectacular water view like this one. Located on the...

A Place to Call Home

38 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 SALE

Established in the family-friendly locality of Dovedale this charming bungalow offers all the elements bound to pull at the heartstrings; from casement windows...

Search No More - This Is It

52 Bush Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 SALE

If you are after a well-positioned flood free home, well look no further! This four bedroom weatherboard composite home with colorbond roof is perfect for the...

Owners Committed To Sell

60 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 2 2 $425,000

This Federation style home provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best. Architectural and decorative features provide the character and charm to this...

SOLD BY DANIEL KELLY

12 The Halyard, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $449,000

Everything about this property ensures very easy living. The presentation is perfect, leaving nothing to be done, and whether you are looking to move in or let the...

Budget conscious buyers take note!!

Unit 1/31 Grafton Street, Maclean 2463

Unit 2 1 1 $207,500

Just when you thought the real estate market had passed you by, along comes this delightful two bedroom unit to capture your attention! If you are not already...

Relaxed Lifestyle And Privacy On Acres

326 Baillies Road, Copmanhurst 2460

Rural 4 1 5 $355,000

A peaceful and private 5 ha (12.35 acres approx.) property on offer here, 326 Baillies Road Copmanhurst will not disappoint and should be considered if you are...

Entertainer&#39;s Dream

46 Moorhead Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $429,000

Exceptionally located with breathtaking unobstructed views over the hills with glimpses of the Clarence River is this exquisitely renovated four bedroom home. Our...

Views to Die For!!

Lot 36 Gwydir Highway, Cangai 2460

Rural 0 0 $199000

Located roughly 60klms out of Grafton, this large 769 acre rural alotment is rugged and natural. Backing onto Gibraltar Range National Park, it goes without...

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Two firms go local to ride Valley real estate boom

Ford and Dougherty Property directors Mike Dougherty, Rod Ford and Chris Dougherty show off their new look.

Merger tailored to meet needs and wants of Clarence Valley residents

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Opponents question Sekisui's 68% support claim

VIEW: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposal looking towards Mount Coolum.

Developer says it has 68% support, claims which raised some eyebrows

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!