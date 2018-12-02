Menu
Air conditioners and backyard pools offer respite for weekend heat.
Weather

SUNDAY SIZZLE: residents brace for the hot

Jenna Thompson
by
2nd Dec 2018 2:38 PM
THE first two days of summer fail to disappoint with the Clarence Valley bracing for temperatures of almost 40 degrees this afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology has reported that temperatures are set to reach the very late 30s in the next few hours.

Grafton is expected to hit a top of 39 degrees by 5pm this evening. Likewise, for Copmanhurst and Glenugie.

However, there will be a slight reprieve for Maclean, Lawrence and Ashby areas who will all reach a top of 36 degrees.

According to the BOM, high temperatures should ease back down to the mid-to-late 20s by tomorrow with some rain anticipated later in the week.

While most will no doubt find refuge at the beach or in a shopping centre, a recent tragedy at Coffs Harbour serves as an important reminder to keep pets and animals safe from the heat.

 

CURRENT FIRES IN THE CLARENCE VALLEY

Upper Fine Flower
Structure Fire
30 hectares
Under control

Moorheads Rd, Baryulgil
Bushfire
455 hectares
Being controlled

The Steamer
Bushfire
125 hectares
Under control

Candole Link Trail
Bushfire
9 hectares
Under control

Boundary Creek Rd, Nymboida
Bushfire
26 hectares
Under control

