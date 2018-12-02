SUNDAY SIZZLE: residents brace for the hot

THE first two days of summer fail to disappoint with the Clarence Valley bracing for temperatures of almost 40 degrees this afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology has reported that temperatures are set to reach the very late 30s in the next few hours.

Grafton is expected to hit a top of 39 degrees by 5pm this evening. Likewise, for Copmanhurst and Glenugie.

However, there will be a slight reprieve for Maclean, Lawrence and Ashby areas who will all reach a top of 36 degrees.

According to the BOM, high temperatures should ease back down to the mid-to-late 20s by tomorrow with some rain anticipated later in the week.

While most will no doubt find refuge at the beach or in a shopping centre, a recent tragedy at Coffs Harbour serves as an important reminder to keep pets and animals safe from the heat.

CURRENT FIRES IN THE CLARENCE VALLEY

Upper Fine Flower

Structure Fire

30 hectares

Under control

Moorheads Rd, Baryulgil

Bushfire

455 hectares

Being controlled

The Steamer

Bushfire

125 hectares

Under control

Candole Link Trail

Bushfire

9 hectares

Under control

Boundary Creek Rd, Nymboida

Bushfire

26 hectares

Under control