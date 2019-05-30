SUNK TWICE: Council vote against Ulmarra pool

GONE: The Ulmarra pool when it was in use.

GONE: The Ulmarra pool when it was in use. Tim Howard

CLARENCE Valley councillors have voted twice to deny the village of Ulmarra a swimming pool.

The council meeting on Tuesday dealt with two reports, the Ulmarra Pool and Bailey Park Masterplan and the Ulmarra Riverside and Village Precinct Plan, which included scope for a new pool.

Each time they voted against a pool for the village.

The council has encountered passionate opposition to its plans to close the community pool at Ulmarra since it first announced its closure in 2016.

The latest proposal from the community group Ulmarra Village Incorporated won support from a number of councillors including Cr Peter Ellem, who proposed a five-point motion to allow the pool to re-open.

Cr Ellem's motion called on the council to follow the second option in the group's proposal to re-open the pool and use $35,000 set aside to decommission the pool to fund re-opening costs.

Cr Ellem's motion also called on the council general manager to find efficiency savings of $70,000 a year to cover ongoing maintenance and management costs and to work with the village group to find state and federal government grants to reduce costs over the next 10 years.

While his proposal motion received enthusiastic support from Crs Greg Clancy and Debrah Novak, other councillors were implacably opposed.

"The community has turned its back on it. The figures show there is not enough use,” Cr Baker said.

"Every time someone uses the pool it costs the community $40.”

All seven councillors present spoke in the debate, contrasting the wish of the Ulmarra community for a pool against the need for the council to respect community wishes for the council to cut its costs.

After almost an hour of debate councillors voted 4-3 to close the pool, but the debate re-opened on the next item of business, which also had the potential to put a pool in Ulmarra.

The draft Ulmarra Riverside & Village Precinct Plan, which the council voted to put on exhibition for 28 days, included an option for a swimming pool.

Councillors voted to remove the pool plans from the draft before it went on display, prompting an outburst from Cr Novak.

"Putting that plan on exhibition is a slap in the face for the community,” she said.

She said Ulmarra had always wanted a pool.

"I've attended a meeting with 200 people there, all saying they didn't want the pool demolished,” she said.

"I'm gobsmacked anyone can think of putting out a plan without a proposal for a pool.

"It will be totally demoralising for the community.”

But Cr Williamson said Ulmarra had not always put the pool at the top of its wish list.

"At a community meeting on May 7, 17 people voted for an improved marina with more pontoons and mooring, eight wanted sewerage, seven wanted a buskers' festival... I think the pool only got one vote,” he said.

Councillors voted 4-3 to put the plan on exhibition with no pool proposed.