Sunken trawler hauled from water grave

ICONIC prawn trawler Claudia Rose has been hauled from her watery grave at the bottom of the Yamba Boat Harbour, weeks after she sunk at her moorings.

The two-day operation was carried out by national crane hire company Universal Cranes, who lifted the trawler on to the bank yesterday morning.

It is a sad end for the wooden-hulled vessel, owned by Yamba fisherman Dave Smith.

The skipper was aware of a leak in the boat, and had planned to have it dry docked for repair before it met its untimely fate on March 9.

But, he added, it could have been much worse if it happened while they were working out at sea.

This week he told The Daily Examiner he was not sure what would become of the waterlogged boat, which appears irreparable.

Mr Smith said he had handed it over to Roads and Maritime Services as he could not afford to salvage it himself.

The vessel was the third Yamba trawler to sink in the space of just six months.