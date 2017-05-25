22°
Sunny days bring on better fishing

25th May 2017 8:38 AM
WETTING A LINE: Rochelle Dudgeon of Murwillumbah fishing on the Clarence River at Micalo Island on Saturday .
WETTING A LINE: Rochelle Dudgeon of Murwillumbah fishing on the Clarence River at Micalo Island on Saturday . Debrah Novak

FISHING activity during the past week has shown an improvement following better weather forecasts.

And into the bargain, blackfish are starting to show in much better numbers in most of the regular spots.

One area which has been running hot has been at The Peninsula, just downstream from the Yamba Tavern.

Catches has fluctuated, but those anglers fortunate enough to have sussed out green weed are getting close to bag limits.

Early in the week, the fish showed little interest in black weed, but some interest in cabbage.

However, my grandson again took me out early in the week into the Oyster Channel where we both came close to bagging out... but on black weed.

The Oyster Channel bridge is also fishing reasonably well, and catches are coming off the Middle Wall in better numbers.

 

ROCKING TIME: Clint Fischer of Yamba casts a line off the rocks at Turner&#39;s Beach recently.
ROCKING TIME: Clint Fischer of Yamba casts a line off the rocks at Turner's Beach recently. Debrah Novak

Biggest blackfish weighed in this week was the 1.142kg catch by Max Bell of Yamba who made his catch at Turners Beach near the Yamba wall.

Flathead, which failed to make the weigh-in list last week, came on with a vengeance with quite a few fish over the 2kg mark.

One of the best was the 3.5kg fish taken by Scott Davis of Iluka, who fished Shark Bay, but the remainder were taken in the main river, mostly in the vicinity of the Middle Wall.

Rada Babic, back from Lightning Ridge, scored one of 3.35kg at Browns Rocks, but the top came from the wall, a 4kg fish taken by Shane Simon of Iluka.

Mich Christensen landed one of 2.6kg from the same area and Kurt Jaques of Yamba scored his 1.374kg catch in the Yamba Boat Harbour.

The Wooli area is fishing well for whiting, with Mat Talbot of Wooli going to the top of the list with a fish of 608g on a yabbie, taken in the river.

And reports are that they are also biting well on the Wooli Beach, together with some good bream.

Although seas around the headlands were a bit dicey, those anglers who picked the right conditions scored some good tailor, especially around Woody and the Iluka Bluff.

Top fish weighed in was the 2.59kg catch by Keith McGregor of Iluka who made his catch on Iluka main beach.

A few days had anglers manage to cross the bars at the Clarence and at Wooli.

Sam Young of Brushgrove did well off Minnie Water with a snapper of 8.8kg, while Fiona Verning of Brooms Head got among the pelagics with a spanish mackerel of 6.5kg and a tuna of 4.9kg, both taken on blue pilchards.

Anne Marie presents Lawrence Fishing Club member Steve King with the Shorty Memorial Shield after the club's last fishing outing at the start of May. The club hosts their next outing on June 3-4 as well as a barbecue in the park on June 18.
Anne Marie presents Lawrence Fishing Club member Steve King with the Shorty Memorial Shield after the club's last fishing outing at the start of May. The club hosts their next outing on June 3-4 as well as a barbecue in the park on June 18. Contributed
Grafton Daily Examiner
