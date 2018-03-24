Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TV

Sunrise crew visiting Fraser Coast for Queen's Baton Relay

Carlie Walker
by
24th Mar 2018 5:00 AM

THE weather segments of the Seven Network's Sunrise program will be broadcast from Fraser Island on Sunday, from 7am and will feature the Queen's Baton Relay, a Butchulla welcome and highlight the island's 25 years of World Heritage listing.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events marketing and communications manager Brad Nardi said the visit had been organised with the support of the Fraser Coast Regional Council and Kingfisher Bay Resort Group.

"It's a terrific opportunity to show off our magnificent region to the rest of the nation ahead of the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast," he said.

Related Items

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Truck fire on Summerland Way north of Grafton

Truck fire on Summerland Way north of Grafton

News Truck fire impacting traffic on Summerland Way

Big problem with new pension pay rise

Big problem with new pension pay rise

Politics Pensioners will receive an extra $13.20 a fortnight from this month

Donations flood into storm ravaged regions

Donations flood into storm ravaged regions

News 12 months later, Cyclone Debbie's impact still felt

Debbie the second most costly cyclone in Australia's history

Debbie the second most costly cyclone in Australia's history

News $1.71 billion to fix damage from Townsville to Lismore

Local Partners