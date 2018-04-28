Menu
FIRE UP: Andrew Williams will need to provide a big presence for the Coffs Harbour Suns this afternoon. Brad Greenshields
Basketball

Suns' Waratah League teams are on the road again

Brad Greenshields
by
28th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

IT'S been nearly 40 years since country music legend Willie Nelson released On The Road Again but perhaps all those years ago he prophesied the travel demands on the Coffs Harbour Suns.

Having already covered plenty of territory in the past couple of weeks, Coffs Harbour's basketball teams will be travelling again today to face a difficult opponent.

The women's team having won two games on the road last week are headed for the south coast to meet Shoalhaven while the men's team travels to Sydney to play the Hills Hornets.

Despite starting the season with four straight losses, Kelly hasn't given up hope of the men's team reaching the semi finals.

Last year the Suns made a late charge to get there and the coach believes his team is capable of pulling off a similar end to this season.

"We probably need to pull something out of the bag this weekend," Kelly said.

"If we jag one of our next two games we're still in the hunt."

Women's coach Connie Woods said results this year show the Suns and Shoalhaven are evenly matched.

"We're on par with them, I think it will just come down to match-ups," Woods said.

"I think they have more depth in their guards than we do but I also think we have more height than they do."

WARATAH LEAGUE

Division 1 Men
Today - 3pm: Hills Hornets v Coffs Harbour

Division 1 Women
Today - 4pm: Shoalhaven v Coffs Harbour

