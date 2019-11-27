Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kite surfing off Pt Cartwright on the Sunshine Coast.
Kite surfing off Pt Cartwright on the Sunshine Coast. Mark Furler

Buy Now
News

PHOTOS: Sunshine Coast kite surfers soar with the wind

Mark Furler
by
27th Nov 2019 10:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GUSTY winds blowing sand at your legs may not be the ideal conditions for a beach walk on the Sunshine Coast but they are a kite surfer's delight.

Kite surfers lined up along Pt Cartwright to Kawana yesterday afternoon, making the most of the strong north-north east winds.

The Bureau of Meteorology recorded wind gusts of up to 48km/h at the Sunshine Coast Airport  on Tuesday afternoon.
General wind speeds ranged from 7km/h to 37 in the afternoon or 20 knots in sailing terms.

At Pt Cartwright near Kawana, surfers were also making the most of the messy waves which also proved a good challenge for lifesavers doing training.

Even the biggest of sea eagles struggled to hover in one place looking for a feed above the rocks while the crashing whitewater made for some great photo opportunities.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
kite surfing pt cartwright sunshine coast surfing
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRE UPDATE: Latest Clarence bushfire information

        FIRE UPDATE: Latest Clarence bushfire information

        News Find out the latest information on fires in the Clarence Valley

        Fire engulfs truck, closing Pacific Highway

        premium_icon Fire engulfs truck, closing Pacific Highway

        News Fire engulfs cabin of truck as truckie manages to save his load and himself in...

        IT'S OFFICIAL: Big River Way or the highway

        premium_icon IT'S OFFICIAL: Big River Way or the highway

        Council News Late drive for alternative Pacific Highway name hits roadblock

        IN COURT: Three people facing Maclean court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Three people facing Maclean court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today