Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Medical cannabis could be big business for the Sunshine Coast.
Medical cannabis could be big business for the Sunshine Coast.
News

New facility to make Coast cannabis capital of Australia

by Anthony Galloway, National Political Reporter, The Courier-Mail
30th Apr 2018 6:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN INNOVATIVE hub for medical cannabis would be ­established on the Sunshine Coast as part of a bold plan to help Queensland farmers and manufacturers move into the emerging industry.

Thousands of new direct and indirect jobs would be created by a "centre of excellence" for medical cannabis, likely to be located at the University of the Sunshine Coast campus.

Aimed at establishing Queensland as the medical cannabis powerhouse of Australia, the centre would be managed by Medifarm, the state's only manufacturer of the drug.

The company has submitted a proposal to the State Government to establish the centre and has the backing of local federal MP Ted O'Brien.

The facility would need $25 million over five years in startup money but would then be funded by companies once they are up and running.

It can also be revealed Medifarm is just one month away from producing the first medical cannabis in Queensland, which is expected to be available for patients in August.

Under their new plan, the state's farmers, producers, manufacturers and other companies looking to enter the ­industry would be shown how to source, grow and make the medicine for patients.

The hub would focus on attracting leading medical cannabis companies from around Australia and overseas to benefit state companies, providing a clear distinction from the NSW and Victorian government research centres, which are involved in expensive long-term clinical trials.

Within 15 years, the centre would create more than $500 million in capital investment, $50 million in taxable profits from domestic sales and more than $1 billion in export funds.

Mr O'Brien, the member for Fairfax, said the state needed to think big and be bold to capitalise on a burgeoning market.

Related Items

medical cannibas medicine university of the sunshine coast

Top Stories

    Saviours in the surf

    premium_icon Saviours in the surf

    Feature Minutes of frantic searching the water went by, the large waves at Pippi Beach pushed Ms Miller back at every turn, she began to scream for help

    HEROES: 8 times people have been saved in our surf

    HEROES: 8 times people have been saved in our surf

    News Recall those who saved others from the sea

    Man charged after allegedly shooting at two people

    Man charged after allegedly shooting at two people

    Breaking Dispute leads to alleged attempted shooting

    VALLEY MADE: How your creativity can make money

    premium_icon VALLEY MADE: How your creativity can make money

    Feature Have you ever wondered how to turn your creativity into a job?

    Local Partners