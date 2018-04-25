Menu
Sunshine Coast surfer dies in Bali: reports

25th Apr 2018 4:32 PM

A SECOND Australian man has died while surfing in Bali after being pulled from the ocean near a luxury resort.

Anthony Lines, 55, had gone surfing with a friend in waters near the Playground Jungutbatu Village off the Balinese island of Nusa Penida, about 3pm on Sunday, 9MSN reports.

His friend, fellow Aussie Jason Henderson, spotted his body floating on the surface of the water one and a half hours later.

Antony Lines, 55, has died while surfing in Bali.

The 55-year-old victim, believed to be from Caloundra on Queensland's Sunshine Coast, was rushed to a nearby medical centre on Nusa Penida but was pronounced dead on arrival and his body taken to Sanglah Hospital.

Authorities are yet to determine a cause of death.

