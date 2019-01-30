Sunshine Sugar's sweet contribution to innovation awards

Sunshine Sugar was introduced to the Green Innovation Awards by Empire Vale Public School who won the primary school category of the 2018 awards.

Sunshine Sugar was introduced to the Green Innovation Awards by Empire Vale Public School who won the primary school category of the 2018 awards. Contributed

SUNSHINE Sugar has backed its commitment to green and innovative practices after announcing it is one of the sponsors for this year's Green Innovation Awards.

Sunshine Sugar was introduced to the inaugural Green Innovation Awards when approached by the Empire Vale Public School last year.

The small school, located near the Broadwater Sugar Mill, won the primary school category of the 2018 Green Innovation Awards by creating an ethanol-based biofuel made from local sugar cane to run the school's lawnmower. Their vision is that this sugar-based biofuel will be able to run cane trucks in the future.

The local sugar industry has also demonstrated its commitment to the environment by investing in co-generation plants that utilise the crushed cane by-product, known as bagasse. The two plants are now run by Cape Byron and produce an electricity supply that not only runs the local sugar mills at Condong and Broadwater, but also provide power back into the local electricity grid.

Sunshine Sugar chief executive officer Chris Connors said Sunshine Sugar has done a lot of work over the past decade to ensure we operate our business sustainably - from our farming practices all the way through the factory.

"Testament to this is the sustainable certification we have achieved under the Bonsucro global standard," he said.

"Support for the Green Innovation Awards is a complementary fit for our business, as it encourages the current and next generations alike to think and act more sustainably for the betterment of the environment and the community."

Sunshine Sugar's sponsorship will enable entries from remote and disadvantaged communities to be accepted, and interest is already coming in from as far afield as Papua New Guinea.

Founded by chiropractor Dr. Bridie Cullinane, the Green Innovation Awards encourage children to develop a passion for the environment by asking them to invent, develop and present solutions for a greener way of living and working.

Sunshine Sugar has been pro-active in adopting sustainable practices for many years with the NSW sugar industry certified sustainable to the global Bonsucro standard, across all its operations including farming, milling and refinery.

Open to both primary and high school students, entrants are asked to demonstrate their innovative ideas in the categories of waste management, water management, building and packaging materials or biofuels and renewable energy.

For more information about the Green Innovation Awards and how to enter, go to www.greeninnovationawards.com.au.