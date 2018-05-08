Sup-paw-ting local kids with autism

BEST FOOT FORWARD: Veronica Balsamello with husband Warren and their son Aidan, who is on the autism spectrum.

WITH many children with autism in the Clarence Valley, local women Karina Striegher and Veronica Balsamello wanted to find a way to bring families together to raise awareness and funds for children with autism with a Paws Walk for Autism.

But what was even more important was to keep the money they raised in the local community.

Karina, who has helped organise events including Relay for Life, said they wanted to provide an event for local families to come together and have a good time, but also bring in pets, service animals and therapy pets into the mix.

"So these families can network, know there are other families out there who can support each other,” she said.

Karina added that with the autism spectrum being so vast, there were varying degrees of ability and they aimed to make the event open to everyone.

But there was one step Karina said they needed to take before they could really make the Paws Walk for Autism happen - they needed sponsorship.

"We need some kind of sponsorship that covered everything that's required (including insurance) and advertising so we can raise awareness for our event and at a more local level, someone who can donate to the cause,” she said.

"We want to keep it local because it makes it more personal for the community.”

Karina added that it's not just donations of money they were after, they needed food vendors and coffee vans for the fundraiser.

"Once we get our sponsorship down and confirm our venue, we can really start promoting the event,” she said.

Karina is in the process of getting Autism Australia involved in the fundraiser.

If you think you can help with sponsorship, fundraising, or want to be involved, contact Karina on 0438688005 or 66547305 and follow the Facebook page Local Paws Walk for Autism.