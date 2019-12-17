SUPER COACH: Davison weighs up options after CRL success

Team coach Shaun Davison (left) with the Country Rugby League under-16 side ahead of a tour of the United Kingdom in November. Photo: NSW Rugby League.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Wherever Shaun Davison goes, success follows.

The former Grafton Ghosts under-18 coach is considering his options for the future after a dominant tour of the United Kingdom in charge of the under-16 Country Rugby League side.

Travelling as head coach, Davison’s squad of talented young stars went undefeated through three matches, scoring a whopping 156 points and conceding just 16.

The CRL side claimed a 62-0 win over the Community Lions a 32-10 victory over Super League academy side Leeds Rhinos and finished off with another 62-6 thrashing of the Lions.

Davison said he was pleased to lead such a bright group of junior footballers.

“It was a really good tour. I had a really strong side,” Davison said.

“A lot of the payers I’d worked with already. There were nine kids in the team I’d coached in the past. They gelled really well and showed out on the paddock.”

After leading the CRL side in matches on home soil, Davison was excited to have taken his coaching exploits overseas to experience a highlight of his career.

“It was my first time touring overseas. I coached the Country team earlier this year against the City outfit and I’ve travelled to England to play back in 2007 but this was special,” he said.

“It was the trip of a lifetime for some of the kids. They made lifelong friends and will hugely benefit from the whole experience.”

After CRL’s merge with New South Wales Rugby League, Davison said it could be the last time the burgundy and yellow run out on the park together.

“It could very well be the last Country guernsey with the recent amalgamation. I’m not exactly sure what happens going forward but I’m sure they’ve got a pathway planned for these players,” he said.

The Clarence Valley personal trainer is currently at the helm of the Northern Rivers Titans under-18 squad after leading the under-16s to the Andrew Johns Cup earlier this year but he is weighing up his next step in 2020.

“I’m not locked in for under-18s at Grafton Ghosts in 2020. I’ve got quite a bit on my plate already so I’ll have a good think about it and have a chat to the club when I’m ready,” he said.

The Grafton Ghosts will be keen to lock the experienced leader in for next year but if it falls through, they will be surveying other options for the position.