Super grom ready to break new waves at nationals

CONFIDENT: Carly Shanahan hits the surf at Port Stephens in the Surfing NSW Cadet Cup. Contributed

SURFING: Wooli's superstar grom Carly Shanahan is still in full swing this year.

This week she will hit the water in the Surf Dive N' Ski Australian Junior Surfing Titles and take on the best under-16 surfers in the country.

But taking part in the highest level of competitive surfing in Australia isn't the only daunting thing for Shanahan right now, she's set off to Culbarra Beach on the south coast of NSW for her first surf competition without her parents.

But that doesn't put a damper on the excitement of her competing in the titles, according to her mum, Mel Shanahan.

"She's been training solidly, she's had competitions all year,” Mel said.

"She had her last training session on Thursday night with Lee Winkler and some words of wisdom.”

Shanahan beat the competition at the NSW titles, with first and second making it to the nationals.

"NSW is probably the hardest state because it's the whole of the east coast,” Mel said.

"She's hoping for a win, she's beaten nearly everyone in the field before but that's not real indication. Surfing is variable depending on the conditions and the wave selection, but she is confident.”

Surfing at Culburra Beach is special for the 14-year-old because it's the home turf of current world champion Tyler Wright, who Shanahan admires.

It's not just surfing the same break as Wright that Shanahan is looking forward to, if she wins first or second place this week, she could find herself at the World Junior Titles.

There is no stopping Shanahan, who heads off to the Pro Junior events, which will be a new challenge for her.

To add to the excitement, Shanahan has been named Representative Surfer of the Year by Coffs Harbour Boardriders.