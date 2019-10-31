Super light weight DJI Mavic Mini takes off

DJI has unveiled a new mini drone which weighs less than 250 grams.



The flying tech company says the DJI Mavic Mini packs professional quality drone features into the lightest possible frame.



The 249 gram weight puts it in the safest drone category, which in many areas exempts it from regulations that apply to other, heavier drones, DJI says. However, it says users still need to fly them safely.

And there are still plenty of rules that apply to any drones in Australia.



The new DJI Fly app's suite of creative features transforms photos and videos into professional-quality productions.

It also offers one of the longest flight times for a drone of its size - up to 30 minutes.



"To design a drone as lightweight, compact yet capable as Mavic Mini was one of the most challenging projects we've ever tackled at DJI," said Roger Luo, DJI's president.



"Distilling top-of-the-line features into a palm-of-your-hand drone is the culmination of years of work, and we are ecstatic to bring a new class of drone to the DJI lineup.



"Mavic Mini's long flight time, ultra-light weight and high-quality camera makes it DJI's everyday drone - and most importantly, it's easy to fly, no matter your experience level with drones."





Safety features include geofencing to help drone pilots avoid restricted areas; AeroScope remote identification to help protect sensitive locations and built-in altitude limits.



It automatically returns to the home point if the drone loses connection with the controller or reaches critically low battery level. A Wi-Fi transmission signal delivers stable control and an HD live feed.



GPS receivers and downward visual sensors detect the ground below Mavic Mini, enabling precise hovering, stable flying and accurate landing both indoors and out.



The Mavic Mini can capture 2.7K video at 30fps, 1080p at 60 frames per second, or 12-megapixel photographs using the 1/2.3-inch sensor. A three-axis motorised gimbal supports and stabilises the camera.



Dedicated tutorials are included in the ap to help new pilots learn about flying, and pre-set editing templates add new creativity to the footage.



New pilots can choose to fly in Position (P) mode for basic operation, more experienced pilots can unlock more capabilities in Sport (S) mode, and content creators can choose CineSmooth (C) mode to lengthen braking time for smoother shots and more cinematic footage.



Pilots can also choose from several pre-programmed flight maneuvers known as QuickShots.

DJI Mavic Mini has a full range of accessories.

Simply tap the desired mode and Mavic Mini will automatically create stunning, cinematic content. They include::

Rocket - Mavic Mini flies straight up into the air with the camera pointing downward focused on your subject. Set a height limit of 40, 60, 80, 100, or 120 feet.

Circle - Mavic Mini will circle around your subject at a constant altitude and distance.

Dronie - Mavic Mini flies backward and upward, with the camera focused on your subject. Set a height limit of 40, 60, 80, 100, or 120 feet.

Helix - Mavic Mini flies upward and away, spiraling around your subject. Set a height limit of 40, 60, 80, 100, or 120 feet.

Price and Availability

Mavic Mini will be immediately available for pre-order at store.dji.com and DJI authorised retailers in Australia. Mavic Mini will come in two purchase options.

The price of the standard version is $599 AUD and it includes the Mavic Mini drone, remote controller, one battery, extra propellers and all necessary tools and cables.

The Mavic Mini Fly More Combo, which includes all of the components from the standard version with the addition of the 360° Propeller Cage, Two-Way charging Hub, two extra batteries, three sets of extra propellers and a carrying case, retails for $799 AUD.