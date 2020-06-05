Super new library additions for people with reading difficulties

Some super new titles available at the Clarence Regional Library.

CLARENCE Regional Library is expanding its collection with two super new additions: dyslexic friendly books and indyreads.

This week Clarence Valley libraries introduced dyslexic print books to its collection including 190 children’s titles and 80 adult titles, said Regional Resources team leader, Victoria Keane.

“These books are printed with a font designed to alleviate some of the difficulties typically reported by readers with dyslexia, such as swapping or flipping letters and skipping lines without noticing,” Ms Keane said.

“Our community have asked for books in dyslexic font with a focus on empowering children with dyslexia to discover the joy of reading.

“It’s really great to be able to meet community needs with this collection.”

Books that are in dyslexic print can be identified by a white spot on the spine. To reserve these books head to www.crl.nsw.gov.au and type ‘dyslexic books’ in the search engine, or give your local library a call.

Also this week Clarence Valley Libraries celebrated the launch of the innovative new platform indyreads that gives library members free access to over 11,000 new ebooks and audiobooks.

Developed by the State Library of NSW, indyreads includes fiction titles by well-known and popular authors, independent Australian and international publishers, poetry collections, cookbooks, educational books, local studies resources and much more.

“indyreads is a great addition, adding even more variety to our library collection. I am particularly enjoying being able to access such a wealth of fiction by Australian authors,” Mrs Keane said.

The indyreads collection can be accessed from the eLibrary on Clarence Regional Library’s website or library app.