Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Thousands of staff at Queensland-based company Super Retail Group were underpaid millions of dollars over eight years, it has been revealed.
Thousands of staff at Queensland-based company Super Retail Group were underpaid millions of dollars over eight years, it has been revealed.
News

Staff underpaid millions for years

by Stephanie Bennett
21st Aug 2018 11:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THOUSANDS of staff at Queensland-based company Super Retail Group were underpaid millions of dollars over eight years, it has been revealed.

In its full-year financial results released today, the company - which includes the brands Supercheap Auto, Rebel and BCF ­ ­- said staff who had worked on store set-ups since July 2010 had not been paid at the correct award rates.

Thousands of staff at Queensland-based company Super Retail Group were underpaid millions of dollars over eight years, it has been revealed.
Thousands of staff at Queensland-based company Super Retail Group were underpaid millions of dollars over eight years, it has been revealed.

As outlined in its financial report, the company has made a provision of $7.9 million for additional payments of allowances and overtime to current and former staff, with a further provision of $2.7 million for interest and on-costs.

About 10 per cent of staff over the time period, or about 4,500 people, were believed to have been affected.

Chief executive Peter Birtles said the company was â€œvery sorryâ€? with regard to the underpayments, and said it had been a genuine error. It was expected to be largely rectified by December.

Meanwhile the company posted a normalised net profit after tax of $145.3 million, a 7 per cent rise, with group sales up 4.2 per cent to $2.57 billion, with strong online sales growth.

careers editors picks millions rebel sport retail staff underpaid

Top Stories

    Speeding idiots’ shocking reasons for breaking the law

    Speeding idiots’ shocking reasons for breaking the law

    News BLOKES speed because they reckon they can handle it while women do so because everyone else is. But whatever their reasons, most drivers intend to keep speeding,...

    Rubbish-rifling recyclers earning $2000 a week

    Rubbish-rifling recyclers earning $2000 a week

    News Cottage industry is infuriating residents because of mess they leave

    FIRE UPDATE: What's burning this morning

    premium_icon FIRE UPDATE: What's burning this morning

    Environment Find out the latest bushfire status around the Clarence Valley

    70 firefighers, 8 water-bombing planes help at bushfire

    70 firefighers, 8 water-bombing planes help at bushfire

    News "Challenging" bushfire still being controlled, but conditions may change

    Local Partners