Rebels add young gun to star studded backline

THE Rebels continue to add backline firepower to their 2019 Super Rugby arsenal, signing former Reds centre/wing Campbell Magnay after his two season stint in Japan.

Magnay, 21, played 17 games for the Reds before joining Suntory Sungoliath in the Japanese Top League.

He will add further options to a Rebels backline brimming with talent, with Will Genia, Quade Cooper, Matt Toomua, Reece Hodge, Marika Koroibete, Jack Maddocks, Sefa Naivalu, Tom English and Billy Meakes already on the books.

"I'm happy to be returning to Super Rugby in 2019 and very privileged to be welcomed to Melbourne," Magnay said.

"The Rebels is a pretty impressive set up with their players, coaches and management and I'm looking forward to joining the squad early in the new year.

"I've enjoyed my time in Japan and embracing a new experience, but I was always hoping to return.

"My time away has strengthened my desire to consolidate myself in Australian rugby and to work hard aspiring towards the Wallabies.

"The conversations with (coach) Dave (Wessels) and the Rebels recruitment staff made the decision to become a Rebel a clear winner for me."

A big unit at 1.95m, Magnay was learning the ropes from Wallabies great Matt Giteau at Suntory.

"The Japanese Top League is very fast and technically precise," Magnay said.

"The teams in Japan shouldn't be underestimated and I can see now how they can often surprise favoured visiting teams.

"I'm now coming back fitter and faster and I think the experience has made me a much more well rounded player.

"It's going to be a great challenge for me with the roster the Rebels have to make the team and to work hard to make a solid contribution.

"I can't wait."

The Rebels have never qualified for the Super Rugby finals but will be expected to do so with this powerful squad.

Wessels was delighted with his latest capture.

"Campbell left Australia with a lot of promise and a growing reputation as being a super talent," Wessels said.

"He's gone away and broadened his life experiences and now he has the opportunity to get back into Super Rugby and work hard to challenge for a place in our team.

"He could've gone to another club that might have had an easier path to game time but he wants to come here to challenge himself and to be the best player he can be."

