Super-sizing Eat Street

AFTER more than 6000 people crammed the streets of Yamba for the Rotary Club of Yamba's first Eat Street Festival, the event has been awarded a $10,792 grant from the NSW Government to make this year's festival bigger and better.

Yamba Rotary's director of community events, Gayle Doe, said the club was thrilled with the funding boost and it would help promote the festival to a wider audience.

"It's going to go a long way towards attracting people from out of the area into the Clarence Valley and help us get more stalls and improvements to the festival,” she said.

"We were floored with the success of the first Eat Street Festival.

"We thought we'd get 500 people, and the estimate that Clarence Valley Council gave us was there were 6000 people - which was absolutely huge.”

Ms Doe said the popularity of last year's festival helped with the successful funding grant.

"Destination NSW wanted to help people like us who are putting on events that attract people to the area and thought our event was a worthwhile cause,” she said.

"Because of the success last year, we decided that it's what the local people want and it's something that our visitors enjoy, too, so we're going ahead this year to make it bigger and better. The grant will allow us to open more of the street, get more market stalls and bands and increase the whole atmosphere.”

Ms Doe said preparations for this year's Eat Street Festival, set to take place on September 30, were already under way.

"Planning for this year is in full swing. We're already sold out for stallholders so there'll be double the amount we had last year,” she said.

"We've also listened to public feedback and put in more tables and seating, which the grant will allow us to do.”