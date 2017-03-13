27°
Super storm to lash SEQ and northern New South Wales

Debra Killalea, news.com.au | 13th Mar 2017 9:14 AM
It's a stormy start to the week for many people in NSW and parts of Queensland.
It's a stormy start to the week for many people in NSW and parts of Queensland.

HELL hath no fury like a super storm.

And if you're living in New South Wales and Queensland you can expect heavy rain, huge hail and flash flooding as "perfect storm" conditions are set to batter both states this week.

An upper trough and low pressure system are combining to create the "perfect storm" conditions which are set to unleash across large parts of Australia's east coast and further inland.

Sky Weather meteorologist Tristan Meyers said Sydney was likely to escape the brunt of the storms - at least for today.

But he warned the city and the greater Sydney area can expect to cop an absolute drenching tomorrow.

While the severe storm warning has been cancelled for Queensland this morning, Mr Meyers said that didn't mean it couldn't develop later today with Brisbane set to cop heavy falls tomorrow and Wednesday.

"The storm warning for NSW remains in place and has the potential to bring damaging winds, and hail," Mr Meyers said.

"Unfortunately we have the perfect conditions which will bring widespread storms over large areas.

"A low and upper-pressure trough combined with a lot of cold air is creating a lot of instability and perfect conditions for hail."

Mr Meyers said the storm activity will increase in intensity and become more widespread by this afternoon across both states.

Heavy rainfall and damaging winds is forecast for much of NSW while possible thunderstorms have been forecast for northern New South Wales, south-east Queensland and Sydney.
Heavy rainfall and damaging winds is forecast for much of NSW while possible thunderstorms have been forecast for northern New South Wales, south-east Queensland and Sydney.

Damaging wind gusts over 90km/h and hail 2cm in diameter is also predicted with warnings for people to put cars undercover and secure loose items.

"I hope you enjoyed the nice weather over the weekend because the persistent rains are here and it looks like they're hanging around all week," he said.


QLD

A severe thunderstorm warning for Queensland has been cancelled this morning, however the BOM said it would continue to monitor the situation.

Heavy rain has already hit parts of the state with 93mm recorded in the town of Inglewood in the state's southeast.

Southeast Queensland - including Brisbane - could receive a month's worth of rainfall over the next few days due to the continued action of storms and heavy, persistent showers.

Mr Meyers said the same storm system hitting NSW would impact areas north of the border, bringing rain, potential flash flooding and hail across southeast Queensland, with Brisbane and the Gold Coast bracing for a battering tomorrow and Wednesday.

He said up to 100mm of rain is expected in parts of the state and the really big system could even lead to double that amount.

"This week southeast Queensland can expect 200-300mm combined in some places," Mr Meyer said.

"The average monthly fall for Brisbane is 140mm but we can expect two fold in just four to six days."

The city will reach a top of 31C today with possible showers.

Tomorrow Brisbane can expect showers and a top of 30C and with more rain expected on Wednesday with a top of 29C.

Showers are expected to continue until Sunday.

 

NSW

Mr Meyers said most of the storm's fury today would stay west of the Great Diving Range but meteorologists were continuing to keep an eye on Sydney.

The CBD and western suburbs will see showers each day this week, with heavy falls predicted tomorrow likely to lead to flash flooding.

"Even moderate falls will bring a massive impact in Sydney," he said.

He said severe falls would hit Sydney tomorrow with up to 50mm expected across large parts of the basin.

The city can expect cloudy conditions and a top of 27C today and possible storms.

Heavy falls are predicted for tomorrow with a top of 26C and further showers and 26C on Wednesday.

Showers are expected to continue until Sunday.

