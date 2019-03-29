Menu
The Ford Mustangs have been reined in by Supercars officials.
The Ford Mustangs have been reined in by Supercars officials.
Motor Sports

Supercars apply handbrake to Mustangs

by REBECCA WILLIAMS
29th Mar 2019 6:00 PM
FORD teams DJR Team Penske and Tickford Racing have accepted Supercars' ruling over enforced centre of gravity changes to their Mustangs and will comply by the next race in Tasmania.

Supercars ordered centre of gravity testing on the new Mustang, the Holden Commodore and Nissan Altima last week in response to the new Ford machine's unbeaten start to the season.

The testing analysis showed the Mustang and - it's believed to a lesser extent - the Commodore had a centre of gravity advantage over the Altima.

The teams must now reposition ballast to raise the centre of gravity in their cars before the third round at Symmons Plains next week to maintain technical parity.

DJR Team Penske, whose defending champion Scott McLaughlin has won five of the opening six races, said it accepted the change.

"We accept this decision and will be in complete compliance with the rule in time for Tasmania, which is our immediate focus at the present time,'' DJR Team Penske said in a statement.

Scott McLaughlin powers the #17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang around the Albert Park. Picture: Getty Images
"We are proud of the Mustang that we have developed in conjunction with Tickford, Ford and Ford Performance, and stand by its capability."

However, the championship-winning team is pushing for changes to the process in which the centre of gravity in the cars is determined.

"We proposed that an alternative process be formalised to determine the CoG of the three individual body shapes within the series,'' the team said.

Scott McLaughlin powers around the Albert Park circuit: Picture: Getty Images
Tickford Racing, which runs cars for Chaz Mostert, Cameron Waters, Lee Holdsworth and Will Davison, said:

"While we are not thrilled with the situation that has arisen this week, we accept Supercars' decision and are working with Supercars and DJR Team Penske to make the necessary technical modifications to our cars,'' the team said.

"The rules are the rules. We have won races and a championship abiding by Supercars' direction, and our goals remain unchanged."

