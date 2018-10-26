Stat Attack: Best bowlers in Big Bash

THE stats have spoken. With SuperCoach BBL having launched for sign-ups, we reveal the best bowlers of last season's Big Bash.

Whilst SuperCoach took a year off last year, we've crunched the numbers and rewatched the tapes to reveal the best dedicated bowlers of last year's tournament.

Rashid Khan - 11 games | 74.45 average | $199.800

Rashid Khan had a bumper year for the Adelaide Strikers.

The Afghani-born leggy is without a doubt one of the best T20 bowlers in the world, and in BBL07, Rashid Khan was the equal-leading wicket taker in his debut season for the Strikers. Rashid finished with an outrageous economy rate of just 5.64 - the best of any player who bowled four or more overs. Taking a wicket in all but one of his 11 games in BBL, Khan notably finished top five in the BBL's Player of the Tournament and even secured the Strikers' MVP ahead of star keeper Alex Carey. At just 19, Khan will cost you a pretty penny, but his risk is low and his ceiling is high which is evident with his fourth-highest overall SuperCoach average last year. Lock and load!

Andrew Tye - 6 games | 91.17 average | $246,800

Announcing himself in BBL07, Andrew Tye took all before him with the quick delivering a whopping 91.17 SuperCoach-point average last season in just six games before a national call-up. At 31, the Scorchers death bowler had a breakout year, collecting nine wickets for Perth in the opening two matches and finishing with 16 for the tournament - third overall.

Andrew Tye was rewarded for his strong form for the Scorchers with a national call-up.

Chris Green - 11 games | 57.5 average | $155,600

Whilst Chris Green's emergence into one of the most versatile bowlers has gone under the radar, his ability to clock up SuperCoach points has not. Green hasn't taken many wickets, but he is arguably one of the most difficult bowlers to score off with an economy rate of 7.15. Green's addition to your SuperCoach side is further enhanced given his ability with the bat, with BBL fans aware of his 49-run haul against the Sixers.

Peter Siddle - 11 games | 54.55 average | $147,700

Thriving for the Strikers in their title-winning BBL07 season, Australian quick Peter Siddle took 11 wickets last year at an average of 20 and economy rate of just 5.94, including 3/17 in the final against Hobart. Not bad numbers for a bloke who has struggled to get on the park in recent times. With injuries now seemingly behind him, the dependable seamer delivered a SuperCoach average of 54.55, a strong return by position. Whilst Siddle will return to the Strikers in BBL08, buyer beware: Siddle has been recalled to the Australian Test squad for the first time in two years which may have an impact on his BBL availability.

Peter Siddle is coming off a strong year for the Strikers.

Ben Laughlin - 12 games | 50.25 average | $136,300

The tournament's most prolific all-time wicket-taker and remembered for THAT catch in BBL07, the 36-year old has played the most matches since debuting in 2011. He put in his most complete performance to date last season with 16 wickets. The consistent seamer played every game including the final, and whilst Laughlin might be a veteran of the BBL, his reliability and durability is something to consider in your BBL08 SuperCoach team.

