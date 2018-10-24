SuperCoach BBL scoring system revealed

Scoring system for SuperCoach BBL has been released.

SUPERCOACH BBL is back for 2018-19, launching soon.

So to get your study started, here is the scoring system for the upcoming season.

BATTING

Runs (per run scored): 1 point

For every run a player scores above the amount of balls faced: 1 point (eg: if a player scores 40 of 26 balls, they score an additional 14 points)

Bonus for every 6 hit: 2 points

Bonus for every 4 hit: 1 point

BOWLING

Wicket: 25 points

Bonus for every three wickets in one match: 10 points

Maiden over bowled: 15 points

Dot ball bowled: 1 point

Extra conceded (includes wides and no balls): -1 point

Economy rate bonus:

* 4 or less RPO: 25 points

* 4.01-5 RPO: 20 points

* 5.01-6 RPO: 15 points

* 6.01-7 RPO: 10 points

* 7.01-8 RPO: 5 points

Note: Must bowl at least two overs for ER bonus

FIELDING

Catch: 10 points

Run out (player affecting run out): 20 points

Stumping (wicketkeeper only): 15 points

Note: Super Over stats/points are NOT included in this competition. Only stats/points accrued within the regular overs of each innings are included and attributed to the players.

