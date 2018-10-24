Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Scoring system for SuperCoach BBL has been released.
Scoring system for SuperCoach BBL has been released.
Cricket

SuperCoach BBL scoring system revealed

20th Sep 2018 12:25 PM

SUPERCOACH BBL is back for 2018-19, launching soon.

So to get your study started, here is the scoring system for the upcoming season.

 

BATTING

Runs (per run scored): 1 point

For every run a player scores above the amount of balls faced: 1 point (eg: if a player scores 40 of 26 balls, they score an additional 14 points)

Bonus for every 6 hit: 2 points

Bonus for every 4 hit: 1 point

Scoring system for SuperCoach BBL has been released.
Scoring system for SuperCoach BBL has been released.

 

BOWLING

Wicket: 25 points

Bonus for every three wickets in one match: 10 points

Maiden over bowled: 15 points

Dot ball bowled: 1 point

Extra conceded (includes wides and no balls): -1 point

Economy rate bonus:

* 4 or less RPO: 25 points

* 4.01-5 RPO: 20 points

* 5.01-6 RPO: 15 points

* 6.01-7 RPO: 10 points

* 7.01-8 RPO: 5 points

Note: Must bowl at least two overs for ER bonus

 

FIELDING

Catch: 10 points

Run out (player affecting run out): 20 points

Stumping (wicketkeeper only): 15 points

Note: Super Over stats/points are NOT included in this competition. Only stats/points accrued within the regular overs of each innings are included and attributed to the players.

 

 

 

Playing SuperCoach BBL is free, go to supercoach.couriermail.com.au/bbl/classic. As a subscriber of this masthead though, you get access to more Premium (locked) stories than non-subscribers, hopefully making choosing your team easier.

Related Items

bbl cricket supercoach

Top Stories

    Allen suspended, embarrassed after Beaudesert bungle

    premium_icon Allen suspended, embarrassed after Beaudesert bungle

    Horses FORMER Grafton apprentice Anthony Allen has ended up with egg on his face following a serious mistake at Beaudesert on Tuesday.

    • 24th Oct 2018 1:00 PM
    Fake $100 note found in the Clarence

    Fake $100 note found in the Clarence

    News SCAM ALERT: Fake note circulated in the Lower Clarence

    • 24th Oct 2018 12:48 PM
    Sick off getting ripped of at the bowser? Here's what to do

    Sick off getting ripped of at the bowser? Here's what to do

    News There's no end in sight for high fuel prices in the Clarence Valley

    GEN Z: We need legal abortion in NSW

    premium_icon GEN Z: We need legal abortion in NSW

    Opinion Women are not entitled to abortion on demand, says Ebony Stansfield

    Local Partners