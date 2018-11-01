Tom Sangster’s SuperCoach BBL team

FORGET cheapies, form and stats. The single biggest key to SuperCoach BBL is juggling the schedule.

More specifically, SuperCoaches must take advantage of teams that play twice in a round as scores from BOTH games count.

This is clearly a monumental advantage for SuperCoaches to design their teams around.

For example, the Scorchers and Heat have doubles in round one and are therefore the most valuable teams to start with. I've selected nine (six Scorchers, three Heat).

The Strikers have the double in round two and I've therefore named three in preparation.

I've also gone hard on Hurricanes and Sixers as they have doubles in round three.

But with so many slots tied up in teams with early doubles, there's no room for any Renegades or Stars in my starting side as these teams don't double up until much later.

That means missing out on Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell. However, I'm backing my boys to do more in their two games than Stoinis and Maxwell do in one.

Tom Sangster reveals his SuperCoach BBL side.

STARTING XI:

D'Arcy Short, Hurricanes, $258,900

The most expensive player in the game for good reason. Short is undoubtedly one of the most explosive batsmen in Australia, but also expect handy contributions with his left arm wrist spin. In the recent UAE tour, Short took two wickets in three games at an economy rate just above six. He also took three wickets in last season's Big Bash. Short failed recently with the bat on spinning pitches (115 runs at 16.42 in the IPL, and 16 runs at 5.33 in the UAE). But he is far more comfortable on Aussie decks, as he showed last month by notching the highest score ever in Australian domestic one-day cricket - 257 in 148 balls, including 23 sixes. Short is a must-have for the Hurricanes' round three double, so save the trade and load up from the opening game.

Brendon McCullum, Heat, $113,100

The former New Zealand captain is coming off a mediocre BBL07 where he scored 248 at 24.08, ranking 16th for runs. He therefore starts at a very affordable $113,100 - an absolute bargain given the Heat have the double in the opening round. Further, both games are at the Gabba, where McCullum thrives on extra pace and bounce. Note, after their opening double, the Heat have two byes in a row and McCullum will therefore be traded immediately for a Striker (perhaps Jake Weatherald or Colin Ingram), who have the double in the second round.

Brendon McCullum starts cheap in BBL08.

Chris Lynn, Heat, $202,000

The Heat have the double in round one and Lynn will therefore be the most popular captain. Lynn is regarded as one of the most damaging T20 batsmen in the world, yet starts underpriced following a BBL07 season interrupted by injury and a national call-up. Lynn failed in the recent tour against Pakistan but was in strong form prior, topping the JLT Cup runs list with 452 at 75.33. Lynn also scored the 11th most runs in the IPL with 491 at 32.37.

Shaun Marsh, Scorchers, $103,900

Marsh is facing the Test axe following a disastrous tour of the UAE and SuperCoaches are the big winners. Haters are gonna hate, but here are EIGHT reasons why Marsh is buy of the tournament:

1) Likely available for the entire Big Bash (if he misses Test squad).

2) Starts ridiculously cheap for a player of his calibre after playing just one BBL game last year.

3) In fact, Marsh is half the price of superstar Chris Lynn, yet averages considerably more over his T20 career (39.22 to 32.94).

4) Further, Marsh (average 39.22) is statistically the best T20 batsman in Australia ahead of David Warner (35.21), Steve Smith (29.81), Aaron Finch (36.44), D'Arcy Short (35.42) and Lynn (32.94).

5) Marsh has the highest batting average of any player in BBL history (49.51).

6) He has scored the eighth most runs of any player in Big Bash history, despite playing half the games (34) of top ranked Michael Klinger (61 games).

7) Marsh seems to be public enemy No. 1 and may therefore be a POD.

8) The Scorchers have the double in round one, making Marsh a captaincy option.

Shaun Marsh will play plenty of BBL if dropped from the Test side.

George Bailey, Hurricanes, $90,900

Starts very cheap for a player to have represented Australia in all three formats. With Tim Paine on Test duty for the opening six rounds, it's near-impossible to see Bailey batting outside the top four at the Hurricanes. In fact, he likely slots in a No. 3 and will therefore get every chance for big runs behind the bulldozing starts of D'Arcy Short. You'll need Bailey for the round three double, so get in early and hope for big price rises beforehand.

Alex Carey, Strikers, $199,600

My initial plan was to avoid Carey as he's overpriced following a stunning season where he scored the second most runs of any player (443 at 49.22) and topped the dismissals (14). But after a quick look at the schedule, Sangster's Paradise are convinced Carey is the wicketkeeper to start with. He begins the season with a good match-up at the Gabba, where the bouncy deck could see plenty of nicks. And that's followed by a double in round two. He'll then be traded to Matthew Wade or Ben McDermott for the Hurricanes' double in round three, then to Jos Buttler for Thunder's double in round four.

Alex Carey scored the second most runs of any player last season.

David Willey, Scorchers, $194,000

Willey has the double in the opening round and produces points with both bat and ball, the perfect combination for SuperCoach BBL. The Englishman has forged a decorated career across the globe as a T20 gun-for-hire, averaging 24.91 with the bat despite sliding up and down batting orders. Further, his noted record as a boundary hitter is appealing for SuperCoach as sixes (two points) and fours (one point) attract bonuses. Willey also takes a wicket every 17.4 balls with his left-arm hoopers.

Ashton Agar, Scorchers, $197,900

All-rounder with an opening round double. Agar proved a brilliant finisher last season, producing an average any batsman would be proud of (49.66), including four not outs. He also took a wicket a game at the second best economy rate in the competition (5.74). Will likely be immediately traded for a Striker as they have the double in round two. Peter Siddle, Michael Neser, Ben Laughlin and Billy Stanlake are the main options.

Ashton Agar proved a brilliant finisher last season.

Rashid Khan, Strikers, $198,800

Currently ranked the best T20 bowler in the world. The Afghani spinner will be THE player to target in round two when the Strikers have the double, so get in early and save a trade. Rashid was the standout bowler of BBL07, topping the wickets with 18 at 13.83. He kept form going in the IPL by notching the second most wickets (21 at 21.80).

Usman Qadir, Scorchers, $93,800

Big things are expected from the son of Pakistan great Abdul Qadir. A leg-spinner with a wicked wrong 'un, Qadir appears underpriced based on career T20 statistics - he averages 21 with an impressive economy rate of 5.77. The bouncy WACA deck should suit Qadir's height, bounce and top spin. Burst to Australian prominence with an impressive 3/50 in the JLT Cup for Western Australia.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Heat, $93,800

Like Qadir, Mujeeb is another cheap and highly-rated international spinner with the double in round one. In the IPL, Mujeeb notched the second best average (20.64) of any bowler with more than 26 overs (Australia's Andrew Tye was first). And he finished 13th on the wickets list despite playing only 11 of a possible 17 games. The Afghani leggy, only 17, averages a barely-believable 19.01 in ODIs.

BENCH:

Jake Lehmann, Strikers, $62,500

The Test aspirant starts in the cheapie bracket after facing just 78 balls in 12 games last year behind a dominant top order of Alex Carey, Jake Weatherald, Travis Head and Colin Ingram. However, he should bat at least one spot higher this season with Head likely on Test duty, and he's a handy player to have up the sleeve for the Strikers' round two double. T20 is undoubtedly Lehmann's worst format, but he showed good signs in the JLT Cup with 259 runs at 51.80. He has also started the Sheffield Shield on fire with an average of 110 across two games.

Mackenzie Harvey, Renegades, $42,000

The highly-rated 18-year-old is a genuine chance to open the batting for the Renegades with Aaron Finch on Test duty.

Josh Inglis, Scorchers, $62,500

Josh Inglis has been strong with both bat and gloves for Western Australia this season.

It will be interesting to see what the Scorchers do with the wicketkeeping slot. Inglis has been the preferred candidate so far this season, taking the gloves in the JLT Cup and Sheffield Shield. His performances with the gloves have been brilliant, notching 24 dismissals in just nine games. His performances with the bat have been handy, averaging 30 in the JLT and 39 in Shield. With the Scorchers on the double in round one, he nabs the back-up wicketkeeper slot for Sangster's Paradise. That said, he faces tough competition in the west from Cameron Bancroft and Sam Whiteman.

Cameron Green, Scorchers, $42,000

Impossible to leave out if he makes the Scorchers' team sheet - starts at bottom dollar, stands 6-foot-7-inches, bowls in excess of 140km/h, capable of batting in the top six, available as both a bowler and batsman for SuperCoach, and has the double game in round one.

Jack Edwards, Sixers, $42,000

The NSW 18-year-old is a genuine chance to open the batting for the Sixers. Edwards was the breakout star of the JLT Cup, scoring 273 at 54.6, including a stunning hundred. Keep him up your sleeve for the Sixers' double in round three, by which time he should have made a heap of money.