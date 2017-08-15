Superheros fight for a good time at the Jungle Gym

Alana Gordon's Superhero Kid's Party was a huge success at the Jungle Gym.

WHO IS your favourite superhero?

There were nearly 70 little superheros running around the Jungle Gym at the weekend, enjoying Jacaranda Queen Candidate Alana Gordon's first official fundraiser.

The Superhero Kids Party brought kids from across the Clarence Valley to enjoy a day of plaster painting, a visit from The Flash, jungle gyms, the giant obstacle course and lots and lots of prizes.

"Today is amazing, we pre-sold about 30 tickets but we've had more than double that turn up," Mrs Gordon said.

"I was hoping (we'd have this many kids), but the town has really got behind it and it's been an awesome day so far."

On arrival, every child received a gift which had been donated by a local business.

"Massive thanks to South Grafton News and Gifts who donated all of the prizes for today, for the Jungle Gym for coming on board and to the Big Banana and the Pet Porpise Pool for donating raffle prizes," Mrs Gordon said.

We asked a few kids who their favourite superhero was and why:

CAMERON BARRATT, Grafton: Batman, because his marks masks look funny on him. Caitlan Charles

PIPPA BROWN, Coutts Crossing: Wonder Woman, because I like her. Caitlan Charles

LACEY LAWRIE, Grafton: Supergirl, because I like her powers. Caitlan Charles