The Princess Alexandra Hospital. Picture: AAP Image/Robert Shakespeare
Crime

‘Superhuman strength’: Drug-fuelled patients threaten nurses

by Antionia O'flaherty
23rd Jan 2019 11:41 AM
THE lives of doctors and nurses have been threatened by drug-fuelled patients with "superhuman strength" prompting an overhaul of security at one of Queensland's biggest hospitals according to the Nurses Professional Association of Queensland.

It comes after The Courier-Mail reported calls from the Nurses Professional Association of Queensland (NPAQ) for paramilitary-style hospital security, where highly trained security guards would be brought in to protect doctors and nurses from violent assaults at one of Queensland's biggest hospitals.

However, there are still calls for hospitals to make a long-term commit to "adequate" security.

NPAQ Spokesman Jack McGuire said not only were the lives of nurses and doctors lives at risk because of violent patients, but patient care was also suffering because security wasn't up to scratch.

"Without having adequate security your patient care suffers because you've got nurses at home recovering from assault," Mr McGuire said.

He said as one example, nurses were left to deal with drug-fuelled patients who are seen as having "almost superhuman strength", which would normally need multiple police officers to restrain them outside of hospitals.

"They're (security) sort of the more shopping centre security style that you would see walking around patrolling a food court," Mr McGuire said on ABC radio after The Courier-Mail's story.

"So when they're presented with a seriously violent patient, it's the nurses unfortunately that need to pick up the slack, and they end up getting into some pretty hairy situations."

He said while the evidence was colloquial, member nurses had told the professional union that dealing with abusive and violent patients was a regular occurrence at Princess Alexandra hospital.

