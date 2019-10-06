Menu
SAD END: Pre-race favourite Superman II pulls out of the Bridge to Brushgrove just after completing lap 1 of heat one. Tim Howard
Superman II a flop at this year's Bridge to Brushgrove

Tim Howard
by
6th Oct 2019 10:33 AM
ONE of the race favourites and five-time Bridge to Bridge champion, Superman II has crashed out of this year's event with mechanical failure.

Taking on the re-branded Bridge to Brushgrove this year and a few seconds behind arch-rival Arkham Asylum, disaster struck for the boat as it rounded Susan Island at the end of the first lap of heat one.

The stricken boat motored into the marina at South Grafton and was hauled from the water.

In the leadup to the race owner Darren Maguire said the boat had switched to the new Mercury engines, because of the reliability factor.

But race spectators suspected there might be something wrong early in the race with many commenting the new-look Superman did not seem as quick across the water this year.

More to come.

