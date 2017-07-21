19°
OPINION: Supermarket giants 25 years late to phase out plastic bags

Max Crus | 21st Jul 2017 3:00 PM
WELL, aren't Coles and Woolies good corporate citizens, getting rid of plastic bags?

Actually, they're crap corporate citizens.

They've known the damage done by plastic bags for decades - I don't wish to brag (okay, I do), but I haven't used plastic bags at supermarkets for 25 years and if I knew, surely with the vast marketing budget of the Good Corporate Citizen Departments of the grocery giants, they knew back in 1992 too.

So, did they not spend enough money on being good corporate citizens or did they not follow their own department's advice? Can't have it both ways, boys.

No, if you're looking for a role model you wouldn't spend too much time window-shopping at Coles or Woolies, but you might take a peep over the rabbit-proof fence and see what South Australia is doing. They banned the bag ages ago.

Perhaps this is too harsh on the supermarket monoliths, as they have so many issues to contend with, such as trying to get a container deposit scheme up and running to cut back on the 40 billion drink bottles we toss each year as land-fill, turtle-fill, and shareholder-coffers-fill.

Gosh, sorry, can't upset their biggest suppliers, the soft drink manufacturers, who have been insisting the sky will fall if such a scheme was introduced...just look at South Australia.

Well, looks they've been dragged kicking and blaming their shareholders to this table too, albeit again 25 years late.

We made a fortune as kids in SA collecting bottles for recycling. Indeed, deposits on drink containers funded my education, well, that's what I called the very first bottle of wine I ever purchased.

What is it about South Australia? Second place in the world to give women the vote (after New Zealand), among the first to decriminalise homosexuality, marijuana, abortions and pink hot-pants for Premiers, and leaders in renewable energy including now, the first life-sized battery back-up system.

If the Crows could just win the Grand Final.

Now, about that first bottle of wine - a d'Arenberg flagon, as I recall, with a cork, AND a screw cap...way ahead of its time.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  coles grape expectations max crus plastic bags woolworths

