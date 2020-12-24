Supermodel dies days after birthday

British supermodel Stella Tennant, known best for wearing a tiny Chanel bikini, has died unexpectedly just days after her 50th birthday.

British supermodel Stella Tennant has died suddenly aged 50.

Tennant's family confirmed the fashion icon - who is best know for her Vogue cover work and a tiny Chanel bikini she modelled in 1996 - died just days before Christmas on Tuesday.

"It is with great sadness we announce the sudden death of Stella Tennant on Dec. 22, 2020," her family said in a statement to The Sun, which was the first to report the news.

"Stella was a wonderful woman and an inspiration to us all. She will be greatly missed.

"Her family ask for their privacy to be respected. Arrangements for a memorial service will be announced at a later date."

Tennant died just five days after her 50th birthday on December 17.

A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

The fashion world has been quick to respond to the tragic news, with tributes for Tennant flooding social media.

Victoria Beckham paid tribute to the beloved model, posting a picture of her on the runway.

"So saddened to hear the devastating news about Stella Tennant. She was an incredible talent and someone I had so much admiration and respect for," she wrote.

"This photo is of her opening my first show back at London Fashion Week in 2018 to celebrate my 10th anniversary.

"It was a huge privilege to have her there and meant so much to me. I just loved everything about her. My thoughts are with her family."

Fashion house Versace paid tribute to Tennant on Twitter, saying: "Versace is mourning the death of Stella Tennant.

"Stella was Gianni Versace's muse for many years and friend of the family. We will miss you forever Stella. Rest In Peace."

Designer Stella McCartney tweeted: "My darling Stella, I f***ing love you and will miss you so, so terribly. What sad, horrific news to end this already shocking year!

"My heart goes out to your stunning family who must be in such undeserving pain. I am speechless... Rest in peace, you inspiring woman. Stella."

Aged 23, Tennant made it in the competitive world of modelling posing for magazines such as French, British and Italian Vogue as well as Harper's Bazaar. She went on to appear in countless ad campaigns for designers brands such as Calvin Klein, Chanel, Hermes and Burberry.

Victoria Beckham has paid tribute following Tennant's shock death. Picture: Instagram

Tennant leaves behind four children, Iris, 15, Jasmine, 17, Cecily, 20, and Marcel, 22, who she shared with husband David Lasnet.

The pair were in the process of divorce after being married for 21 years, announcing in August 2020 that they had split.

In a statement issued to The Sun following her death, a Police Scotland spokesman said: "Officers were called to an address in Duns around 11.30am on Tuesday, December 22 following the sudden death of a 50-year-old woman.

"Her next of kin have been made aware. There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

Originally published as Supermodel dies days after birthday