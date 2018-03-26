Menu
The object was briefly caught on camera
UFO ‘stalked’ US aircraft carrier for days

by Jacob Dirnhuber
1st Jun 2018 9:02 AM

A SUPERSONIC UFO shaped like a Tic-Tac stalked a U.S. aircraft carrier for days before vanishing into thin air, according to a bombshell Pentagon report.

The object, which could reportedly hover in midair and make itself invisible, bamboozled U.S. Navy fighter pilots during a training exercise in the Pacific Ocean, reports The Sun.

The leaked report, obtained by Las Vegas's KLAS TV station, tells how the USS Princeton, a Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser, had multiple radar contacts with what it dubbed a Anomalous Aerial Vehicle (AAV).

In November 2004, the ship's ultra-advanced AN/SPY-1 multifunctional phased-array radar caught the object hovering at 60,000 feet before nosediving to the ocean surface in a matter of seconds.

It then sped off so rapidly that crew members thought it was a ballistic missile.

It appeared again two days later, and a pair of hi-tech F-18 jets were scrambled to intercept it, but pilots reported that the object had turned itself invisible.

It could still be detected as it was triggering a circular disturbance in the water "about 50 to 100 meters in diameter."

The craft was described as "solid white, smooth, with no edges … uniformly coloured with no nacelles, pylons or wings", and looked like "an elongate egg or Tic Tac," according to one of the pilots.

Days later, a second jet spotted the same disturbance - and this time saw the UFO hovering above it "like a Harrier [jump jet]".

When the two pilots returned to the ship, crewmates put on tinfoil hats to greet them and asked eager questions about their "UFO flight."

The report adds that the USS Louisville nuclear attack submarine was operating in the area but reported no disturbance.

An E-2C Hawkeye surveillance plane managed to detect the object, but was unable to lock on, suggesting that it was able to dodge radar.

It adds that the craft matches "no known aircraft or air vehicle currently in the inventory of the United States or any foreign nation."

This story originally appeared in The Sun .

