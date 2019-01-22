Menu
BRAVE GIRL: Maryborough six-year-old Hunter Parker is in Brisbane battling cancer. Her family has started a GoFundMe page to help pay for travel and medical expenses.
News

Support brave Hunter's cancer journey

Jessica Lamb
by
21st Jan 2019 9:00 PM
SIX-year-old Hunter Parker complained of headaches and stomach aches only to be prescribed antibiotics by doctors for months before a shock diagnosis changed her Maryborough family's lives forever.

Her grandfather Lee Spindler can still remember November 19 vividly. Hunter was at his home screaming in pain when the family took her to the local emergency department.

An analysis of a lump on her jaw come back positive for T-cell type leukaemia.

The Sunbury Primary School student was immediately flown to the Queensland Children's Hospital for treatment, a harrowing process that forced her mother Kristina Spindler to quit working and travel with her three other young children to Brisbane.

Mr Spindler has begun an online GoFundMe campaign to help pay for medical and other expenses. So far 22 people have donated more than $900 of the $5000 target.

"Hunter is in good spirits mostly, she is a strong girl and a bubbly little kid. She loves mermaids and unicorns and is still doing some school work in hospital," Mr Spindler said.

"We are not normally people to ask for help but we have no other choice at the moment."

To donate visit gofundme.com/cure-for-hunter.

cancer leukaemia maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

