Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Supporting dairy farmers with a 10c milk levy.
Supporting dairy farmers with a 10c milk levy. Trevor Veale / The
News

Support for 10 cent milk levy

5th Sep 2018 1:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE hot topic of a milk levy to help dairy farmers has received further support with the Agriculture Minister and a Federal Member getting behind the movement.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan has today welcomed the Agricultural Minister David Littleproud's decision to look at introducing a temporary milk levy to assist the nation's dairy farmers.

Minister Littleproud said if retailers support a 10 cent levy on each litre of milk then they would look at ways of introducing it as a temporary measure.

Mr Hogan said the levy would be welcomed by local dairy farmers.

"This is a good temporary measure that will assist many of our local dairy farmers," he said.

"Some of our dairy farmers are being paid less than the cost of production. This is unsustainable.

"The levy is no silver bullet, but it will give local dairy farmers financial relief as they come together as an industry to develop a united position in a response to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission report and on a mandatory Code of Conduct.

"It is important that the industry tells the Government what we can do to help them, rather than politicians and bureaucrats in Canberra telling farmers how to farm.

"I am also pleased that the Minister is discussing the issue with big supermarkets, including Woolworths."

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Grafton's NBN wait set to end

    premium_icon Grafton's NBN wait set to end

    News CREWS from NBNCo have begun construction work on the long-awaited network, but how far away will it be before you can access it?

    GOTCHA: Rogue truckies nabbed by law enforcement

    GOTCHA: Rogue truckies nabbed by law enforcement

    News Driver's bully behaviour caught the wrong attention

    Opinions divided on Yamba traffic lights decision

    Opinions divided on Yamba traffic lights decision

    Community Decision made, but readers are still debating

    Doling out the jobs to young workers

    Doling out the jobs to young workers

    News How hard is it for youth to find a job in the Coffs Clarence?

    Local Partners