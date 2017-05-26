23°
Support for Kara's treadmill marathon explodes

Tim Howard
26th May 2017

SUPPORT for a treadmill marathon to promote awareness of mental health issues has pleased the organisers.

Former Grafton cricketer Kara Sutherland has organised a 24-hour treadmill marathon which begins at 6pm tonight at the Grafton Hockey Association bunkhouse.

Ms Sutherland has organised the event as part of the Plebs, Pros & Personalities for Suicide Prevention Australia or PPP4SPA national fundraising and awareness campaign.

"We originally set ourselves a target of $2000 for my little group of five runners," Ms Sutherland said.

"We've reached that so easily we've agreed to make it tougher and raised it to $5000.

"Nationwide we have raised $33,800 now, so we're looking good to top $50,000 for the cause."

Former Grafton cricketer Kara Sutherland pounding the treadmill to raise money and awareness for suicide prevention.
Former Grafton cricketer Kara Sutherland pounding the treadmill to raise money and awareness for suicide prevention.

Ms Sutherland, who now plays for Queensland and the Brisbane Heat in the Women's Big Bash, said she has plenty of support from within her sport.

"Former Australian cricketer Sara Coyte is coming to run and we have four members of the Queensland women's indoor cricket team running too," she said.

She said Suicide Prevention Australia deputy CEO Kim Borrowdale would also be here tonight for the event launch.

 

Former Grafton and now NSW cricketer Kara Sutherland bowling to cricket legend Sir Viv Richards. Photo: MARK NEWSHAM
Former Grafton and now NSW cricketer Kara Sutherland bowling to cricket legend Sir Viv Richards. Photo: MARK NEWSHAM Mark Newsham

The event has inspired Clarence Valley man Shannon Gane to organise a team for the marathon.

On the PPP4SPA 2017 website he says what inspired him to take part in this and other promotional events.

"Mental health sits pretty close to my heart, and my home town Grafton needs awareness spread more than ever," Mr Gane wrote.

"In January I bicycled the length of NZ solo to raise awareness and remove stigma around Mental illness, now I'm teaming up with some fellow legends to take on the challenge of a 24hour treadmill run.

"Here in Australia too many people are struggling with depression and anxiety, and sadly some are losing that battle.

"It's important that people know they are not alone, they are not an outcast and it can be beaten."

Please help me make a difference by raising money for Suicide Prevention Australia so they can continue to help those in need."

For more information, head here and click "Register to Run" and then scroll down to the Grafton link.

People can then choose their timeslot, and are more than welcome to register for multiple timeslots.

Grafton Daily Examiner

