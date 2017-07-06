Support for live and local music now available

LOCAL councils, businesses and musicians are being encouraged to work together as part of an initiative that will see local musicians showcased across free family friendly Live and Local micro-music festivals in 2017-2018.

Create NSW and the Live Music Office are seeking expressions of interest from regional councils to apply for up to $20,000 in support to cover the fees of musicians, curators and technicians to stage events.

Six local government areas will be supported under the initiative and, priority will be given to applications that support under-represented groups including people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, young people, people with disability and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

Live Music Office Director John Wardle said Live and Local micro-music festivals are a highly effective way to connect communities with their local artists and venues, as well as also building relationships and capacity with the music industry and regional NSW councils.

For more, email lucy@livemusic office.com.au. The deadline for applications is 5pm Monday 14 August 2017