Support for men who need it most

A NEW initiative in the Northern Rivers is the Men's Tribal Council (Bundjalung Nation) which covers an area from Grafton to Tweed Heads and is an initiative to support Aboriginal men. The council is led by chairperson Bill Drew from Casino/Box Ridge, vice-chair Terry Robinson of Malabugilmah and directors from communities throughout its region. It has more than 100 members.

Bill advises the council's main aims include advocating for men's issues, the empowerment of Aboriginal men as leaders and role models, providing support to young Aboriginal men and supporting the various Aboriginal men's groups throughout its region.

Avery Brown, a member of the council from Yamba, says the men's council is long overdue. He believes it will have a positive impact on Aboriginal communities, and particularly the youth.

"We are losing young people as there is no guidance or motivation for them, due to many contributing factors," Avery says. "We need to establish opportunities and outcomes in training and employment."

John Fonmosa, a member from Tweed Heads, sees the men's council as a platform to come together to yarn on issues on how they can make lives better for Aboriginal people. John, who has taken on an unofficial role as chaplain for the men's council, said "we have the natural resources, we just have to have the vision to make the most of them".

Lester Moran, a director from Ballina/Cabbage Tree Island, advised that the men's council intends to support Aboriginal men trapped within the law and justice system by developing working relationships with the courts and probation and parole and by developing projects and programs. Lester, who had worked for many years as an Aboriginal liaison officer with police, believes that jail is not the answer and "that many leave prison a lot worse than what they came in. We need to develop long-term solutions to replace short term band-aid approaches".

Therefore, one of the aspirations of the men's council is to establish a bail house for Aboriginal men who are on bail and have no accommodation.

A bail house could reduce the incarceration rates of Aboriginal men, particularly those on remand for offences, that do not carry a custodial sentence. Instead of being held in custody awaiting their court hearing, the men could be housed at the bail house and receive supportive services.

Bill says it is intended the bail house (and any other programs that the men's council hold) would be run by Aboriginal men for Aboriginal men, within a cultural framework, integrating Aboriginal law, customs and tradition. To the council's knowledge, this project would be the first of its kind in Australia.

Once the initial bail house has been well established, the men's council would intend to establish other bail houses in communities throughout the region. The men's council would also be applying for funds to open an office in Casino to oversee operations.

A longer term proposal of the men's council is to establish a healing centre/boot camp for men. Bill Drew believes the initiatives provided by the council will not only benefit the community, but will save the government millions of dollars in the long term, due to reduced incarceration rates.

The men's council has started to hold cultural camps for it members, recently holding a camp at Lennox Head, which incorporated workshops on mental health issues. Last week, the men's council held a two-day camp at Woody Head with the older men shared culture, stories and history with the younger men.

The participants were taken on a boat trip on the Clarence River where Ferlin Laurie shared his knowledge of Ulgundahi Island, the former Aboriginal reserve and also told Dreaming stories of the Creation of Clarence River and Valley.

Organisers advise they were very pleased that more younger men were attending their camps and events. The men's council advises that there will be further gatherings held in a different community each time, on a monthly basis. The camps will continue to empower and connect Aboriginal men with one another to achieve the objectives of the council.

As Avery Brown said: "We can't do it on our own; we have to be a unified front and the men's council is becoming that united force."

Giinagay Jinggiwahla ("hello" in our first nation languages) is a weekly column covering the indigenous communities of the Clarence Valley and exploring a variety of topics, opinions and events across our First Nation areas of Bundjalung, Yaegl and Gumbaynggir