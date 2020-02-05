Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Capricornia Correctional Centre.
Capricornia Correctional Centre.
News

Support for prison officer spat in face by prisoner

by Chris Clarke
5th Feb 2020 11:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PRISONER spat in the face of a corrections officer during an incident at Capricornia Correctional Centre on Tuesday afternoon.

A prisoner was attending the health centre when he became agitated and spat in the male officer's face, Queensland Corrective Services said.

QCS said the prisoner was restrained without further incident and was taken to the detention unit.

"The officer was assessed by staff at the health centre and was then referred to hospital for further treatment," a QCS statement read.

"The centre management is providing support to the officer, his family and his colleagues."

The matter will be referred to the Corrective Services Investigation Unit.

"Prisoners who assault officers may face additional criminal charges and further prison time. They are also subject to internal disciplinary processes, including loss of privileges," QCS' statement read.

attack capricornia correctional centre crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How donations will be used to help Clarence fire brigades

        premium_icon How donations will be used to help Clarence fire brigades

        News With millions in donations up for grabs, the big question is what to do with it?

        'Every little bit helps': The non-dollar value of support

        premium_icon 'Every little bit helps': The non-dollar value of support

        News Value of $1000 gift cards not only measured in dollar terms

        IN COURT: 10 people facing Grafton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 10 people facing Grafton court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today

        Clarence Country Universities Centre to target year 12s

        premium_icon Clarence Country Universities Centre to target year 12s

        News Getting Clarence year 12 students to use the new Country Universities Centre in...