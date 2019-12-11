Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jon Felton is looking to create a Young Veterans CQ group
Jon Felton is looking to create a Young Veterans CQ group
News

Support for ‘young contemporary’ veterans

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
11th Dec 2019 6:00 AM | Updated: 4:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHAT started as a chat with a mate has turned into a grand plan for former New Zealand serviceman Jon Felton.

Mr Felton is looking to start a Young Veterans group in Central Queensland to provide more support for "younger, contemporary veterans".

"I think there's a lot of veterans out there that just want to talk and share their experiences," Mr Felton said.

He said the group would organise activities for veterans and their families.

Barbecues and camping trips were a couple of Mr Felton's ideas.

Planning is still in early stages, and anyone interested in getting involved in the group can email jonfelton@hotmail .com.

australian veterans young veterans
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Santa makes special visit to Yamba

        premium_icon Santa makes special visit to Yamba

        News Santa decided to leave the reindeer at home and hitch a ride with firefighters when he arrived at Yamba Fair shopping centre on the weekend

        Gross photo of cane toad eggs sets social media alight

        premium_icon Gross photo of cane toad eggs sets social media alight

        Environment A Facebook photo of a cane toad's egg strands has gone viral.

        Good genes and a can of beer: Life secrets from 101-year-old

        premium_icon Good genes and a can of beer: Life secrets from 101-year-old

        News Vera Fromager celebrates her 101st birthday in style.

        POWER 30: Mark humbled by popular vote

        premium_icon POWER 30: Mark humbled by popular vote

        News ‘I don’t know if I deserve (the win), but I’m certainly elated to think I’m...