Support for youth on the way

2010 Australian of the Year and Headspace Coffs Harbour chief Professor Patrick McGorry, Member for Page Kevin Hogan and Federal Minister for Health Greg Hunt announced new mental health services including a Headspace facility for Grafton on Thursday, 23rd February, 2017.

"IT'S going to be one of the better days of my parlia- mentary career when we open Headspace,” Member for Page Kevin Hogan said in response to Headspace finally finding a location in Grafton.

"It's really important for the youth in our community,” Mr Hogan said.

The North Coast Primary Health Network announced on Tuesday Grafton Community Centre on Duke St would become to the home of mental health support for youth in the Clarence Valley.

In consultation with locals, including a visit to the proposed site with the Youth Advisory Group, four buildings in Grafton were shortlisted.

Each of the other

three buildings had its challenges and it was decided the Community Centre was ideal to house Headspace, and the

Youth Advisory Group preferred it.

NCPHN's chief executive Vahid Saberi said he was encouraged by the impressive co-operation to establish Headspace in Grafton.

"There has been a wonderful spirit involved in working together to expedite this important service,” Dr Saberi said.

"I'd like to thank Clarence Valley Council, other local agencies and the community for assisting us every step

of the way to ensure that Headspace Grafton opens

as quickly as possible,”

he said.

Dr Saberi said he was optimistic about Headspace Grafton opening in late September or early October.

According to NCPHN young people thought

the community centre was in a handy location but also discreet.

Because of the stigma attached to seeking help

for mental health conditions, the discreet location was an important factor.

The other available buildings were ruled out for reasons including insufficient space, expense to renovate, and leasing costs.

Skye Sear from the New School of Arts Neighbourhood House said this was a wonderful step for the community.

"It's awesome for our community that Headspace has decided on a location and it will be soon delivering for our community,” Ms Sear said.

"It's one of the many approaches that we will be taking to improve community mental health and well-being.”

It is expected NCPHN will make an announcement about the lead agency to

run Headspace in Grafton soon.