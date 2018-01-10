SUPPORT: Gulaptis wants black spot fixed

CLARENCE MP Chris Gulaptis has come out in support of Ulmarra residents seeking a solution to the notorious Pacific Highway black spot near George St.

"I agree it's a black spot, it's unacceptable and requires more action,” Mr Gulaptis said.

"I know the highway will eventually bypass Ulmarra, but we need to address it now.”

Mr Gulaptis, who is on leave over the Christmas break, said he had followed the news about the truck accident last week and was disappointed residents' pleas for changes had been ignored for so long.

"Around four to five years ago, I made a request to the RMS to review the southern approach to Ulmarra and they couldn't find a justifi- cation for change,” he said.

"Since then there have been a number of accidents and every time something like this happens, it's a real frustration.

"The trucks and cars coming from the south are not observing the speed limit and we clearly need to do something about it.”

Shortly after the truck crash last Tuesday, Mr Gula- ptis said he called Minister for Roads and Maritime Services Melinda Pavey.

"I have asked Ms Pavey to request that the RMS conduct another review of the southern approach to Ulmarra,” he said.

"I will also be speaking with John Alexander, the Regional Director of the Roads and Maritime Services, about options such as a rumble strip, a mobile speed camera until the highway bypasses Ulmarra or perhaps a mobile traffic speed indicator like the one on the northern end.”