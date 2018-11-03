SUPPORT LOCAL: Butcher's smoked selection a winner

John Allen of Maclean Variety Meats with some of their champion sausages and smokehouse creations

SINCE Maclean Variety Meats launched a smoked selection last month, the shop has been trying to keep up with demand.

"We've had a sensational reception,” owner John Allen said.

"We've had to use the smoker nearly every day to keep the product up.”

Mr Allen said he had been smoking hams, bacons and briskets since he was 18 but hadn't brought the method to his Clarence Valley shop until a recent re-acquisition.

"I had a mate of mine from Stanthorpe who, after I sold up down there and moved to the Clarence Valley, asked if he could have my smoker,” he said. "He's had it for years.”

However, a recent change in situation meant the return of the smoker, which inspired Mr Allen to not only take up the practice once again but expand the variety of meats, all of which are locally sourced.

"We've got smoked chicken, peppered or barbecue smoked flat brisket, smokehouse sliced ham off the bone and smoked pork chops,” he said.

"The smoked ham and the bacon are the most popular, but the flat brisket is a favourite with the boys who come in and get it for their lunches.

"We make the old-style thick-cut smoked bacon rasher, which is delicious.”

Mr Allen said early next year, customers could expect smoked sausages.

"We've got about 240 hams to smoke before Christmas so it's going to be pretty busy until then,” he said.