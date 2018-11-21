SUPPORT LOCAL: Meet a food producer

LOCAL KNOWLEDGE: Small business operators at the Yamba Farmers and Producers Market, Leticia Nguyen and Gary Parker (Ashby Sourdough Bread), Charles Ettiene Pretet (The French Pantree) and Avyssa Corvisy (Little Things Grown).

LOCAL KNOWLEDGE: Small business operators at the Yamba Farmers and Producers Market, Leticia Nguyen and Gary Parker (Ashby Sourdough Bread), Charles Ettiene Pretet (The French Pantree) and Avyssa Corvisy (Little Things Grown). Debrah Novak

WHILE Page MP Kevin Hogan advocates for better prices for farmers contracted to supermarkets, Clarence Valley councillor Debrah Novak continues to advocate for food producers in the region to keep it local.

"When it comes to supermarkets, farmers get the rough end of the pineapple,” she said.

"Local producers are better off going to a farmer's market because there's no middle man.” Cr Novak said she rarely visits a supermarket due to the lack of quality local produce.

"Meat isn't a daily occurrence for me for instance, but if I'm going to eat it, I want to eat the best quality and that's at a local butcher, not the supermarket,” she said.

"We have such amazing food being produced locally; it should always be gate straight to plate so that people can get the best quality.”

Cr Novak, who spearheaded Clarence Valley Food Inc. and is the organiser of the Yamba Farmers & Producers Market, today brings together more than 50 local producers in conjunction with National Ag Day.

"The National Farmers Federation reports 85 per cent of consumers don't know where their food is grown or comes from and National Ag Day is an opportunity for the wider community to reconnect with, value and get to know their farmers all over again,” she said.

This morning's Yamba Farmers & Producers Market will balloon to more than 50 market stalls, either selling local produce or helping others get started.

"Clarence Valley Council food inspectors will be there for anyone wanting to learn more about establishing a food business,” Cr Novak said.

"There is also a Q&A panel session at Maclean CWA for those wanting to know more about running a produce business, the legal and economic aspects of it, the state of play around being a fresh food grower and so on.”

For food producers wanting to cement their identity within the Clarence Valley, they are invited to be part of an initiative to secure the new Grafton Jail food contract.

"Any producers interested in forming a food alliance to go after the jail food contract can come along between 5pm and 6pm at Maclean CWA,” Cr Novak said.

For more information about National Ag Day events, visit www.yambafarmersand

producersmarket.com