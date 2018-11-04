SUPPORT LOCAL: Producer going nuts for healthy food

WHEN Marijke VanderVlist and her family first moved to their acreage south of Grafton, she could already see the potential.

"Having moved from the other side of the world and travelled all over Australia, when we got to Grafton we found this property and instantly knew it was home," she said.

"It's beautiful country here, with so many gum trees and space for our four little kids to grow up; it was perfect," she said.

Starting with a small vegetable garden and small flock of chickens, a strong desire to provide healthy local food for her young family inspired Ms VanderVlist to start creating from her kitchen.

"I started with making granola just for the family until I was talking to a friend who runs Clarence Valley Catering and she said she'd love to sell some of it for me at the local markets," she said.

It was here that Amongst The Gumtrees, was born.

Following a positive response from customers, Ms VanderVlist soon expanded into gluten free, paleo, curries, roasted nuts, lemon myrtle honey and various nut butters all sourced from local producers and all with the aim of providing a healthy option for people.

"My husband loves Nutella but there's no good stuff in it, so I made him one with macadamia butter, raw coca, honey, vanilla and sea salt.

"He absolutely loved it," she said.

For the past three years, Ms VanderVlist has been donating a portion of income to the Clarence River Women's Refuge through her Second Chance Jars, having raised $2300 so far.

"It's great to help raise funds for this empowering charity," she said.

For more information please visit the Amongst Gum Trees Facebook page.