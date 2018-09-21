Support the cancer council on Second Hand Saturday

Dirtgirl led a large contingent of kids around the Maclean Community Preschool on her first stop of a tour of the many Second Hand Saturday garage sales throughout the Clarence Valley.

Dirtgirl led a large contingent of kids around the Maclean Community Preschool on her first stop of a tour of the many Second Hand Saturday garage sales throughout the Clarence Valley. Adam Hourigan

SOMEONE else's trash is someone else's treasure is what Glen Newberry treasurer from the Brushgrove Hotel social club said about the clubs cancer council fundraiser for Second Hand Saturday.

This year the Brushgrove Hotel Social Club is holding their annual Cancer Council fundraiser at the Brushgrove Hotel during Second Hand Saturday with items donated by club members and people around the community this weekend.

Ms Newberry said the club wanted to utilise Second Hand Saturday to do a garage sale.

"Might pick up a bargain and doing so they are helping us support cancer council,” she said.

"(They)should come to see what they can buy, there's lots of stuff to grab such as books, clothing, knick knacks, kitchen items, furniture.

She said you name it and they'll probably have it.

She said all the goods are donated by people for the sale and they will be holding a sausage sizzle - also with 100% profits going to the Cancer Council.

"It's given people the chance to clean out their unwanted stuff and you know someone else's trash, is someone else's treasure.”

All the money raised will be donated to the Cancer Council.

Second Hand Saturday is a north coast community event involving the free on-line and print listing of garage sales being held across the region.

For "Second Hand Saturday" The Salvation Army Family Store will be open from 9am to 1pm - this Saturday only. Come and find a bargain. A sausage sizzle and drinks for sale too.