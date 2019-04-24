Support will flow on special day for all who served

WIlma Towells and Bessie Webb of Glenreagh School of Arts, with veterans Ron Hulm and Noel Backman at the Glenreagh cenotaph.

WIlma Towells and Bessie Webb of Glenreagh School of Arts, with veterans Ron Hulm and Noel Backman at the Glenreagh cenotaph. Tim Jarrett

ANZAC Day is just as much about fostering links between ex-servicemen as it is about commemorating those who have served, a Vietnam veteran behind the building of the Glenreagh cenotaph says.

"Most of us don't talk about it and don't walk around town carrying a flag promoting our service,” Ron Hulm said.

"So you see blokes you may have known quite a while on Anzac Day with medals pinned to their chest.

"It can be a bit of a surprise, but it's a good opportunity to offer support to each other.”

Glenreagh Anzac Day organiser and fellow veteran Noel Backman said the day was important for the many veterans in the area.

"In a lot of cases this is only time a lot of the chaps can get together and have a talk,” he said.

The building of the cenotaph in 2011 was a joint effort by the Glenreagh School of Arts and Coffs Harbour RSL Sub-Branch, spearheaded by Mr Hulm.

He said its location, between Grafton and Coffs Harbour, made it attractive to many.

"Ex-servicemen can sometimes struggle after coming back from service and in some respects the smaller services gel with some of the people a bit more,” he said.

There was some debate over the cenotaph's inscription at the time of construction, but Mr Hulm said the dedication "for all who served” had ensured it was inclusive of all veterans.

The president of the Glenreagh School of Arts at the time, Bessie Webb, said the inscription also recognised the effort of those who contributed to the war effort in Australia.

"We gave a lot of thought to those words,” she said. "I think the people who stayed at home served as well and they can relate to it as well.”

There will be a 5.30am dawn service on Anzac Day at the cenotaph, in front of Glenreagh School of Arts Hall, followed by a breakfast.