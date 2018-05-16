‘She was screaming and there were flames’

Sigourney Leigh Coles, 28, was allegedly doused in petrol and burnt by Matt James Nolan in her north Brisbane home.

HARROWING new details about the attempted murder of a woman in Brisbane's north have been revealed in Supreme Court documents.

The mentally-ill man charged with her attempted murder, Matt James Nolan, was granted bail last month after his father offered a $100,000 surety.

Police and prosecutors alleged he broke into the Bracken Ridge sharehouse where his victim Sigourney Coles was sleeping, doused her in fuel and ignited a fire in July 2017.

Ms Coles had been in her bed with a puppy she was minding for a friend when she was allegedly attacked.

One of her flatmates, Leonii Dulcibella, had snuck into her room to pat the dog when she saw Nolan enter from outside through a glass sliding door.

"Matt looked surprised to see me there," she said in a witness statement.

So Ms Dulcibella left and went to a computer, but less than a minute later she heard screaming and smoke alarms going off.

"I was really confused," she said.

"Then I saw Sigourney come running out of her bedroom into the dining room area and I saw that she was on fire."

She pulled off her clothes and went to run her arm under a kitchen tap.

"I kicked her clothes out the back door because they were still on fire," Ms Dulcibella said.

While Ms Dulcibella helped her injured flatmate into her ensuite shower, their other housemate came into the room where the attack is alleged to have happened.

"Sig was still screaming," Phillipa Allanson said.

"I could see Sig was in a lot of pain."

Ms Dulcibella was shaken and Ms Allanson told her to take the puppy and wait outside for emergency services.

When Ms Allanson asked what happened, her heart dropped at the response.

"She said 'Matt'. Sig said 'he poured petrol on me and set me on fire'.'"

Nolan's successful bid for bail was opposed by prosecutors, who feared he posed an unacceptable risk of reoffending.

Justice Helen Bowskill acknowledged the serious nature of the allegations but said medical supervision and reporting to police daily lowered fears he'd commit further crimes.