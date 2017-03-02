28°
Supreme Court murder trial reaches 'pointy end' for jury

2nd Mar 2017 3:41 PM
A jury has retired to consider its verdict in a Supreme Court trial in Grafton that has been running for the past three weeks.
A jury has retired to consider its verdict in a Supreme Court trial in Grafton that has been running for the past three weeks.

THE JURY in a Supreme Court murder trial in Grafton has retired to consider its verdict.

The jury in the trial of Donald Gordon, charged with the murder of Danial Cotter, on the night of November 6, 2013, received legal direction on the evidence from Justice Stephen Campbell throughout the day before retiring about 3.30pm.

This is the third attempt to try Mr Gordon for the alleged murder of his friend in bizarre circumstances.

Cotter's body was found lying in a ditch near the entrance to Coolum Coolum Station early on November 7.

Mr Gordon has admitted to that his actions led to the death of his friend, but fall short of murder.

After three weeks of evidence, the trial has reached what Justice Campbell described to the jury as its "pointy end”.

The six-man, six-woman jury will continue its deliberations this morning. The court will reassemble for the verdict.

