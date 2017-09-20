Supreme Court reveals Daley duo's prior convictions

Adrian Attwater and Paul Maris enter Coffs Harbour Police Station for the last time before being found guilty in the death of Lynette Daley at the Supreme Court trial on Wednesday, 6th November, 2017.

Adrian Attwater and Paul Maris enter Coffs Harbour Police Station for the last time before being found guilty in the death of Lynette Daley at the Supreme Court trial on Wednesday, 6th November, 2017. Frank Redward

ASSAULTING police, drink driving and drug offences - these are just some of the charges that appear on the rap sheets of the two men convicted over the sexual assault and death of Clarence Valley woman Lynette Daley.

In documents released by the Supreme Court this week, it was revealed Adrian Attwater and Paul Maris weren't strangers to the NSW court system when the Daley trial began in August, with 39 prior convictions between them.

Attwater, who will spend his 43rd birthday in prison next week as he awaits sentencing for the aggravated sexual assault and manslaughter of Ms Daley, first appeared before a magistrate in Maclean Local Court in 1993, where he was convicted for cultivation of prohibited plants. He returned later that year for high-range drink driving.

From 1994-2010, Attwater was fined thousands of dollars for several traffic-related offences, and handed a nine-month suspended sentence for the assault of a police officer in the Lower Clarence.

Lynette Daley, whose body was found naked and bloodied on Ten Mile Beach in northern NSW in January 2011. contributed

Meanwhile, Maris, now 47, was busy clocking up his own set of convictions.

From 1988-2015 he was convicted of a total of 22 offences, including mid-range drink driving, administering a prohibited drug, malicious injury, offensive conduct, and several assaults.

At Casino Local Court in 2005, Maris was handed a two-year good behaviour bond with a condition to enter residential rehabilitation for drug and alcohol addiction after he was convicted of two counts of assaulting an officer, two counts of intimidating an officer, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Most recently he was sentenced to 12 months jail, with a non-parole period of six months, in 2015 for being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence and damaging property.

He also completed at least 350 hours of community service for aiding and abetting a disqualified driver in 1992 and an assault in 1996.

A fortnight ago, a NSW Supreme Court jury took just half an hour to find Attwater guilty of manslaughter, Maris guilty of hiding evidence by burning a blood-soaked mattress, and both guilty of aggravated sexual assault, after sitting through a month-long trial.

Ms Daley, also known as Norma, bled to death on Ten Mile Beach north of Iluka, from internal injuries inflicted during violent sexual acts on Australia Day 2011. The case was abandoned in 2014, but was reopened by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions last year.

Both men will be sentenced on November 3.